Sword & Silence marks KBS’ first major historical drama in three years.
The Sacred Jewel explores Goryeo’s final years of war with the Mongols.
KBS invests approximately 30 billion won in its ambitious historical epic.
Korean historical dramas are preparing for a major comeback after romance and comedy dominated television schedules in recent years. Two ambitious productions, KBS’ Sword & Silence and JTBC’s The Sacred Jewel, are bringing large-scale battles and political conflicts back to the small screen. Set during the Silla and Goryeo periods, the series explore Korea’s struggles against foreign powers through stories of survival, unity and resistance.
Industry observers point to growing interest in stories about conflict amid rising international tensions. Improved production technology and overseas streaming deals have also made expensive historical dramas more financially viable.
Sword & Silence And The Sacred Jewel Explore Different Eras
KBS’ Sword & Silence marks the broadcaster’s first major historical drama in three years, following Korea-Khitan War. Set in the seventh century, the 28-episode series explores the unification of the Three Kingdoms and the subsequent conflict between Silla and China’s Tang Dynasty.
Lee Ho, chief producer of the series, highlighted the relevance of its historical setting at a press conference. He said, “Silla joined forces with people from Goguryeo and Baekje to defeat the Tang Dynasty, while also making diplomatic efforts to ease tensions when it was in a weaker position. When the opportunity finally came, different groups united to achieve unification. I believe this offers lessons for our times, when conflicts abound.”
Meanwhile, The Sacred Jewel takes viewers to Goryeo in 1258, towards the end of nearly three decades of war with the Mongols. Its story follows a military unit searching for the sacred relic Gwaneum Boju and a princess determined to save them.
Written by Jung Hyun-min and directed by Jung Dae-yoon, the series blends historical drama with fantasy, action and romance. It was also invited to the Rendez-vous section of the Cannes International Series Festival in April.
AI And Streaming Deals Help Fund Big-Budget Productions
With a reported budget of approximately 30 billion won, Sword & Silence is KBS’ most expensive historical epic to date. It uses AI-generated footage alongside live-action scenes filmed in Mongolia to recreate the Battle of Mount Jupil. The technology is expected to feature in later battle sequences as well.
Yun Suk-jin, a professor of Korean literature at Chungnam National University and television drama critic, said, “the reality we live in is much like a battlefield, where the competition for survival is fierce.”
He added, “War dramas released at a time when international tensions are escalating can give viewers an opportunity to reflect on the situation we face,”
Global distribution is another factor behind the investment. The Sacred Jewel will stream internationally on Amazon Prime Video, while Coupang Play will carry it in South Korea. The series premieres on December 5.