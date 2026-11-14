Top 5 Upcoming K-Dramas To Watch In November 2026: Good Partner 2, The Blue Road, Nine To Six And More

November K-drama lineup has some interesting titles.
From office romance to thrillers, there's plenty to add to your watchlist this month.
From Good Partner 2 to The Blue Road, here's what deserves a place on your watchlist.
The second half of November 2026 has an interesting lineup of K-dramas packed with fresh stories. From Good Partner 2 to The Blue Road, here's what deserves a place on your watchlist. Whether you're in the mood for romance or suspense, the November lineup has something worth waiting for.
New K-dramas to watch in November 2026
1. Good Partner 2 - Viki (November 20)
In the second season of Good Partner, divorce attorney Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra) is in a new phase of her career after she quits her former firm to launch her own firm, Libom, from scratch. For this, she recruits Kang Hye-seong (Kim Hye-yoon), a seasoned lawyer whose style contrasts sharply with her own. Whereas Eun-kyung handles divorces with a practical, business-oriented mindset, Hye-seong becomes deeply and emotionally involved in her clients' lives. As they deal with complex cases together, the two must find common ground and bridge their contrasting professional philosophies. The cast also features Pyo Ji-hoon and Park Hae-jin.
2. The Blue Road - Netflix (November 20)
Directed by Han Jun-hee and co-starring Kim Shin-rok, The Blue Road is a cross-border crime thriller that follows a chilling series of international murders. Set in Tokyo, a mutilated body is found alongside a message written in Korean—only for a mirror-image killing to occur in Korea with a note left in Japanese. Seoul detective Kim Seok (Son Suk-ku) and Tokyo detective Inose (Nagayama Eita) team up to hunt down the serial killer. Despite their clashing personalities and investigative styles, the two must bridge their differences to stop a murderer operating across both countries.
3. Nine to Six - Prime Video (November 25)
Starring Park Min-young as Kang Ji-yi, Nine to Six is an office romance that follows an ambitious professional who has always put her career ahead of her personal life. Her daily routine is disrupted when she crosses paths with Han Seon-woo (Yook Sung-jae), a kind younger coworker, who wins her over.
4. Crash 2: Fury Road - Disney+ (November 16)
The Traffic Crime Investigation team returns for the second season of Crash, continuing to follow officers who tackle vehicle-related offences and roadway incidents. As the squad faces tougher cases, the new season promises a blend of detective work, action, humour, and close team chemistry. Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, and Lee Ho-cheol have joined NCT's Jisung, who steps into the role of rookie officer Ji Dae-se.
5. The Substitute - TVING (November 23)
The crime thriller follows a student who comes from a low-income family and gets into trouble when a fellow student blackmails him in a dangerous game of academic deception. It stars Bae Hyun Sung, Cha Kang Yoon and Park Yoon Ho.
Which K-drama show are you going to watch this week?