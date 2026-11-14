Top 5 Upcoming K-Dramas To Watch In November 2026: Good Partner 2, The Blue Road, Nine To Six And More

In the second season of Good Partner, divorce attorney Cha Eun-kyung (Jang Na-ra) is in a new phase of her career after she quits her former firm to launch her own firm, Libom, from scratch. For this, she recruits Kang Hye-seong (Kim Hye-yoon), a seasoned lawyer whose style contrasts sharply with her own. Whereas Eun-kyung handles divorces with a practical, business-oriented mindset, Hye-seong becomes deeply and emotionally involved in her clients' lives. As they deal with complex cases together, the two must find common ground and bridge their contrasting professional philosophies. The cast also features Pyo Ji-hoon and Park Hae-jin.