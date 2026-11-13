K-pop Stray Kids 2027 North America and Europe tour will have more shows
'RUN IT' tour will begin in Seattle on May 16, 2027.
The group will perform at larger venues across many regions in 2027.
Members of the famous K-pop boy band Stray Kids are all set to perform at some of the grandest venues of their careers. This is because their extended 'RUN IT' world tour is expanding to more stadiums located across North America and Europe in the upcoming year (2027).
The North American leg of the 'RUN IT' tour will start in Seattle on May 16, 2027. Stray Kids will also perform in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona, among others, before a summer performance at Milan's San Siro Stadium.
Stray Kids 'RUN IT' World Tour 2027 details
According to the schedule released by Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Stray Kids is set to perform at several stadiums, alongside earlier shows announced in Asia. In an interview in Seoul about the tour, Bang Chan, Stray Kids' leader, said, "We're just really glad that we have the chance and opportunity to go further out and show our performances to the people that are waiting."
Stray Kids' K-pop tour comes after the South Korean eight-member boy band achieved an array of commercial milestones that have established the group among the world's leading recording acts. The STAY fandom has always been there. The group will perform at larger venues across many regions in 2027 than on its 2025 tour.
In August 2026, Stray Kids etched history as the first group to see all nine of its chart entries debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its mini-album This & That.
Lee Know to miss tour, Bang Chan and Felix recall Sydney days
Stray Kids RUN IT tour will not have Lee Know. The band will perform without him, as he is expected to begin mandatory South Korean military service in 2027. Meanwhile, Australian band members Felix and Bang Chan reflected on their connection to Sydney, where both grew up. The duo said they missed hanging out at some of Sydney's beaches.
Bang Chan also said he was open to exploring future musical collaborations with a Sydney-based hip-hop collective called 1300. "We're always open, so just give us a call. We could be down to make something", the Stray Kids leader said.
On the other hand, even as the group faces a packed schedule toward year-end, member Hyunjin shared his hopes of squeezing in time for Christmas celebrations and enjoying some quiet moments. At Christmas, I want to put on a coat, wrap a scarf snugly around my neck, and walk through the snow listening to carols. Then I’d head to an outdoor cafe with a festive Christmas vibe and just sit there quietly with a cup of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows", he shared.