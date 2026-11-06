The Latin Recording Academy named Diljit Dosanjh among the performers for the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards.
Diljit joins an international line-up that includes Karol G, Bizarrap and several other global artists.
The ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 12.
Global icon Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, adding another global stage to his run as one of Punjabi music’s biggest crossover stars. The Latin Recording Academy has named him among the performers for the 27th annual ceremony, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on November 12.
Diljit Dosanjh to perform at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards
The ceremony will return to Las Vegas next week with a broad Latin music lineup and live broadcast plans. The show will also honour José Alfredo Jiménez with a tribute segment.
Dosanjh has joined an international lineup of artistes that includes Karol G and Bizarrap. The selection matters because the Lover crooner has steadily carried Punjabi music from the Indian scene to large international stages, widening its reach well beyond its home market.
Who will perform at 2026 Latin Grammy Awards?
Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Miguel Colón, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Ángel “Cucco” Peña will also perform alongside Dosanjh.
Other artistes announced earlier included Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Camila Fernández, Carín León, Cristian Castro, Daddy Yankee, Elena Rose, Feid, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Figueroa, Milo J, Mon Laferte, Niña Pastori, Rawayana, Reik, Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Sofía Reyes, The Warning, Vivir Quintana, Xavi and Yami Safdie.
When and where to watch the Latin Grammy Awards
The Latin Grammy awards return to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12. Roselyn Sánchez will host the ceremony for the 10th time. The show will air live on TelevisaUnivision’s US platforms — Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión. The main broadcast begins at 8 pm Eastern Time. Red carpet appearances begin at 5 pm.
Coming back to Diljit, he is currently busy with his Aura India Tour. The tour kicked off with a concert in Delhi on October 30. His next performance is scheduled for November 15 in Indore.