IPL Stars Seek INR 40 Crore Retentions Ahead Of Next Mega Auction: Report

The purse has climbed steadily since the IPL began. Teams had INR 20 crore in 2008, then INR 60 crore in 2014, INR 80 crore in 2018, INR 90 crore in 2022 and INR 120 crore in 2025. It has now gone up to INR 130 crore for the 2027 season, and the report said a move to about INR 150 crore for the next mega auction looks likely, though no one has discussed or confirmed that figure yet.