India Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Asian Champions Trophy Title With 4–1 Comeback Victory Over Japan

Japan took an early lead in the third minute via Kazumasa Matsumoto's reverse flick
India scored four unanswered second-half goals to secure a 4–1 victory over Japan
Harmanpreet Singh's side clinched a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title in Mohali
The Indian men's hockey team staged a clinical second-half comeback to defeat Japan 4–1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Hockey International Stadium in Mohali, securing a record-extending sixth continental crown.
Japan delivered an early shock to the home side when Kazumasa Matsumoto opened the scoring in the third minute. Navigating past the Indian defense inside the striking circle, Matsumoto unleashed a brilliant reverse flick from a tight angle to put Japan ahead.
Rattled by the early deficit and thwarted by Japan’s disciplined defensive structure, India struggled to convert their chances throughout a tense first half, going into the break trailing 0–1.
The turning point arrived late in the third quarter when India broke their goal drought. Off a sustained attacking sequence following consecutive penalty corners, Aditya Lalage slipped a reverse pass to Shilanand Lakra, who slotted the ball home from close range in the 42nd minute to restore parity.
With momentum firmly in their favor, the defending champions unleashed a three-goal barrage in the final quarter. In the 48th minute, Hardik Singh set up Dilpreet Singh, who turned and scored an inventive back-to-goal flick to put India ahead.
Five minutes later, Jugraj Singh doubled the cushion with a trademark high-velocity drag flick into the bottom-left corner from a penalty corner. Vivek Sagar Prasad put the game entirely out of reach in the 54th minute, driving a low half-volley rebound through the legs of the Japanese goalkeeper.
Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India closed out the 4–1 victory to complete a three-peat of consecutive Asian Champions Trophy titles, reiterating their supremacy on the Asian hockey stage.