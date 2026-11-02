Craig Fulton Plans Major Shake-Up Of Indian Men's Hockey Team: New Squad In Works For 2028 LA Olympics

Craig Fulton hints at major changes to India's hockey squad ahead of the 2028 Olympics
India to face Germany, Argentina, Great Britain and Spain in February's Pro League
New squad to be named in January for the 2027-28 cycle
Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton has hinted at wholesale changes to the squad for the Pro League next year as India begin their transition phase with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
India are scheduled to take on Germany, Argentina, Great Britain and Spain in the home leg of the Pro League in February.
"We will select a new squad for the Pro League in January (February). There is very little time to train because the players will go back to their respective franchises.
"We will name a new squad, which will play in the Pro League, and then start the 2027-28 cycle with that squad," Fulton told PTI.
Post the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, India will travel to New Zealand this month for a special international Test series as part of centenary celebrations marking 100 years since India's first historic hockey tour to the country in 1926.
India will play three Tests on November 19, 21 and 22 in Auckland.
"The squad (for New Zealand) has not been finalised yet, and it will be announced in the coming days," Fulton said.
"There is nothing official yet. Every team needs transition, and every team needs to change. We have already made changes. We have played the Asian Champions Trophy three times, and we have never had the same team on all three occasions.
"The team that played in Chennai (2023) was different from the one that played in Hulunbuir (2024). We have changed nine players since the previous team. The team is different now," he said.
India endured a disappointing campaign at the World Cup this year, finishing a lowly eighth. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back by retaining its Asian Games title while also securing direct qualification for the LA Olympics.
Fulton is aware that while India remain a dominant force in Asia, they need to improve their performances against European sides and other higher-ranked teams.
"We didn't score goals when we needed to in the big games (at the World Cup), and we conceded some soft goals. So, both our defence and attack need to improve.
"Against Asian opposition, our ability to score goals and defend is good. But against European opposition and higher-ranked teams, we have to keep improving," he said.
"We are looking at both attack and defence. But it is not about identifying a particular player at this stage. It is about mindset and mentality in the big games. All players make mistakes, and all players make good plays."
Fulton said India would assess their options after the New Zealand tour before selecting a new core group of players with an eye on future assignments.
"That is what we are going to assess after New Zealand. After that tour, we will select a new core group and a new squad," the South African said.