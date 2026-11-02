'Safe, Sensitive & Accountable': Kharge's Promise Ahead Of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

With the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching, Congress leaders discussed the party's electoral roadmap, organisational preparedness and key public issues, while targeting the BJP's record in the state

image Prefer on Google
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge File Photo: AICC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a strategy meeting in Delhi with Rahul Gandhi and senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders.

  • Congress accused the BJP government of failing on law and order, women's safety, education, healthcare and employment.

  • The party discussed its organisational preparedness and electoral roadmap to challenge the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting of party leaders in New Delhi to discuss the strategy for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, pledging to win public trust and provide the state with a safe, sensitive and accountable government.

The meeting was held at Kharge's residence and attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja and senior leaders from the state unit.

The discussions focused on preparing a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections, as Congress seeks to return to power in Uttarakhand after its defeat in 2022.

Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state of failing to meet the aspirations of Uttarakhand's people. He said Congress wanted to build a government that prioritised public interest and remained accountable to the people.

In Photos: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav And Other Leaders At INDIA Bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ Protest

By Photo Webdesk

Congress Targets BJP's Record In Uttarakhand

The BJP returned to power in Uttarakhand in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 47 of the 70 seats. Congress secured 19 seats, with the result breaking the state's pattern of alternating governments between the two parties every five years.

Related Content
In this image received on Oct. 31, 2026, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders during a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, organised by the INDIA bloc, alleging that the right to vote was under threat as the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government, at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
MP CM Mohan Yadav and MP BJP President Hemant Khandelwal - | Photo: PTI
Mallikarjun Kharge - | Photo: AICC via PTI
Amit Shah (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge (R). - PTI

Kharge criticised the BJP's record in the state, arguing that its governments had betrayed the expectations of the people.

In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttarakhand were demanding accountability and wanted a change in government. He added that the party was fighting for people's rights and entitlements, both on the streets and in the Assembly.

Kharge also flagged concerns over law and order, women's safety and what he described as the government's reluctance to accept responsibility. He said these issues had left people disappointed with the state government.

'Proof Of Their Petty Mindset': Kumari Selja Slams BJP Over 'Shuddhikaran' Controversy

By Outlook News Desk

Selja Flags Law And Order, Unemployment

Kumari Selja also criticised the BJP government's performance, alleging that it had failed on several key issues over nearly a decade in power.

She cited law and order, education, healthcare, women's safety, unemployment and migration as areas where the government had fallen short.

Selja said people were troubled by the BJP government's policies and were looking for a political change. She added that Congress was committed to fighting for the rights and dignity of Uttarakhand's people and advancing public welfare, development and accountability.

AAP’s Punjab Fortress Springs A Leak: Three MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

By Outlook News Desk

Congress Draws Up Election Roadmap

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said the meeting covered the state's major socio-political issues, organisational preparedness at the grassroots level and the party's strategy for the Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Godiyal said the central leadership had emphasised the need to win the 2027 elections. He said detailed discussions involving Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal had been held to prepare an election strategy.

The meeting was also attended by state Assembly Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, campaign committee chairman Pritam Singh and election management committee head Harak Singh Rawat.

On former chief minister Harish Rawat's absence, Godiyal said the meeting had been convened specifically for state office-bearers and heads of key committees. He added that Rawat would participate in subsequent meetings as required.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories