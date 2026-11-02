'Safe, Sensitive & Accountable': Kharge's Promise Ahead Of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a strategy meeting in Delhi with Rahul Gandhi and senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders.
Congress accused the BJP government of failing on law and order, women's safety, education, healthcare and employment.
The party discussed its organisational preparedness and electoral roadmap to challenge the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting of party leaders in New Delhi to discuss the strategy for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, pledging to win public trust and provide the state with a safe, sensitive and accountable government.
The meeting was held at Kharge's residence and attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja and senior leaders from the state unit.
The discussions focused on preparing a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections, as Congress seeks to return to power in Uttarakhand after its defeat in 2022.
Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in the state of failing to meet the aspirations of Uttarakhand's people. He said Congress wanted to build a government that prioritised public interest and remained accountable to the people.
Congress Targets BJP's Record In Uttarakhand
The BJP returned to power in Uttarakhand in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 47 of the 70 seats. Congress secured 19 seats, with the result breaking the state's pattern of alternating governments between the two parties every five years.
Kharge criticised the BJP's record in the state, arguing that its governments had betrayed the expectations of the people.
In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttarakhand were demanding accountability and wanted a change in government. He added that the party was fighting for people's rights and entitlements, both on the streets and in the Assembly.
Kharge also flagged concerns over law and order, women's safety and what he described as the government's reluctance to accept responsibility. He said these issues had left people disappointed with the state government.
Selja Flags Law And Order, Unemployment
Kumari Selja also criticised the BJP government's performance, alleging that it had failed on several key issues over nearly a decade in power.
She cited law and order, education, healthcare, women's safety, unemployment and migration as areas where the government had fallen short.
Selja said people were troubled by the BJP government's policies and were looking for a political change. She added that Congress was committed to fighting for the rights and dignity of Uttarakhand's people and advancing public welfare, development and accountability.
Congress Draws Up Election Roadmap
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said the meeting covered the state's major socio-political issues, organisational preparedness at the grassroots level and the party's strategy for the Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Godiyal said the central leadership had emphasised the need to win the 2027 elections. He said detailed discussions involving Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal had been held to prepare an election strategy.
The meeting was also attended by state Assembly Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, campaign committee chairman Pritam Singh and election management committee head Harak Singh Rawat.
On former chief minister Harish Rawat's absence, Godiyal said the meeting had been convened specifically for state office-bearers and heads of key committees. He added that Rawat would participate in subsequent meetings as required.