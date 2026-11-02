Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Bracing For Strong Winds And Heavy Rain

Cyclone Murasu is forecast to cross south Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, late Monday night or early Tuesday.
The IMD expects winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, with heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
Odisha has placed five southern districts on high alert and positioned more than 300 disaster-response teams.
Cyclone Murasu is closing in on India’s east coast, with the IMD forecasting landfall along south Andhra Pradesh between late Monday night and early Tuesday. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapur, south of Ongole, packing winds of 100–110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph.
As the storm advances, Odisha has begun moving people out of vulnerable areas and positioned more than 300 disaster-response teams across five southern districts. Chennai and Tiruvallur have shut schools and colleges for the day, while rain alerts are in place across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Where Murasu Is Headed
Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal early Monday. The IMD said it was moving northwestwards and forecast it to cross the coast between 11.30 pm Monday and 4 am Tuesday, November 3.
“The severe cyclonic storm Murasu moved northwestward at a speed of 22 km/h over the past six hours. It is currently positioned over the West Central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move northwestward, crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast,” IMD Bhubaneswar director Manorama Mohanty told ANI.
The storm could bring heavy to very heavy rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana on November 2 and 3. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain in isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on both days, and in Telangana on November 3. Tamil Nadu is also likely to see heavy rain on Monday.
Winds at landfall could damage vulnerable structures, uproot trees and disrupt power and transport. Low-lying coastal areas face a risk of flooding.
Evacuations And Alerts Across The Region
Odisha has placed Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on high alert. Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said authorities had pre-positioned more than 300 NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service teams and were evacuating people from vulnerable areas.
Parts of Gajapati and Ganjam are forecast to receive heavy rain and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph. Mohanty said Odisha could see light to moderate rain in many places over the next 24 hours, with isolated heavy rain likely in the five districts.
A fisherman warning is in force from November 2 to 4 because of squally weather, rain along the coast and high wind speeds. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period,” Mohanty told ANI.
Chennai and Tiruvallur administrations have declared Monday a holiday for schools and colleges. In Telangana, the IMD has issued orange alerts for six districts and yellow alerts for five.
Why The Storm Is Called Murasu
The name Murasu was proposed by India through the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. It refers to a traditional Tamil percussion instrument.
S. Balachandran, a former additional director general of meteorology who headed the RMC when the names were proposed, told The Hindu that Murasu was the first Tamil name assigned to a cyclone since naming began over the north Indian Ocean in September 2004.
“We suggested names related to ocean, fish, coastal areas and communication. ‘Murasu’ was proposed because the percussion instrument was used to disseminate information during the ancient period and to alert people about natural disasters. It also denoted a thunderous sound,” Balachandran said.
He said the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones over the North Indian Ocean sought new names from coastal states, including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, in 2020 after the first list was exhausted.