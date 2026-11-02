King Drops First Track Tu Mil Jaye Featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone And Ed Sheeran

King is helmed by Siddharth Anand.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King dropped its first song.
Tu Mil Jaye is sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with additional English rap from Ed Sheeran.
Shah Rukh Khan fans got an early birthday gift at midnight on November 2 with the drop of Tu Mil Jaye, the debut track from his highly anticipated movie King.
Composed by Sachin-Jigar and featuring vocals from Arijit Singh alongside Madhubanti Bagchi, the romantic number gets a dazzling international punch through a special appearance by Ed Sheeran (via Interscope Records and Gingerbread Man Records). Sheeran and Khan have shared a warm dynamic for years. This collaboration had been rumoured for a while.
The music video showcases the proven magic between SRK and Deepika Padukone, blending their signature charismatic dynamic with gritty action, violent undertones, and hints of the central covert plot. Filmed across sweeping foreign landscapes with catchy, reproducible choreography, the release hits the same high-energy note as their iconic collaborations in Pathaan and Jawan. Their other collaborations include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year.
The clip kicks off by highlighting the tender bond between Shah Rukh and Deepika, framing him as a completely smitten partner hanging on her every word. However, these soft, affectionate scenes constantly coincide with intense violence, cutting back and forth as Shah Rukh viciously battles foes in raw fistfights and heavy firefights. The jump cuts are integral to the video.
Sharing the track, the actor wrote, “This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder...Of Love and other Battles...This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING.”
The song is choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.
King Cast, Release Details
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his latest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The star-studded project brings Shah Rukh on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. It's her first feature film since her 2023 debut The Archies, alongside a prominent cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.
King is slated for a worldwide Christmas Eve theatrical release on December 24. It hits theatres a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.