Shah Rukh Khan’s King Sets All-Time Overseas Record With ₹175 Crore MG Deal

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Tipped for a December 24 release, King reunites Shah Rukh Khan with his Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand

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King
King Photo: Instagram/SRK
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan's big-budget King is out on December 24.

  • King is directed by Siddharth Anand.

  • The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal.

Ahead of its global theatrical debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming feature King has locked in a record-breaking international distribution agreement. Dubai-headquartered Phars Films has reportedly nabbed the movie's overseas distribution rights under a massive ₹175 crore Minimum Guarantee (MG), taking over international release duties from Yash Raj Films (YRF), which was previously slated to handle the title worldwide.

No Indian film has reached the ₹100 crore mark so far, which renders this achievement staggering.A distributor’s Minimum Guarantee (MG) suggests deep commercial confidence in a film’s theatrical run. Because international distributors typically retain only 50% of the box office gross, King needs a massive overseas haul of $37–40 million (approx. ₹350–375 crore) merely to recuperate costs. For context, Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan capped their foreign runs near the ₹400 crore benchmark, a bar King must match or cross to turn a profit. Ultimately, to justify such a staggering MG investment, the film will have to rival legendary overseas earners like RRR (₹430 crore) or Dhurandhar 2 (₹460 crore), positioning it among the highest-grossing Indian titles of all time internationally.

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Yash Raj Films (YRF) was originally positioned to manage the global rollout of King, extending its long-standing international partnership with Shah Rukh Khan following Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. However, unlike the fixed upfront payout of the current deal, those prior titles were handled via traditional commission-based agreements, where YRF collected a percentage fee on box-office returns rather than ensuring a fixed sum upfront.

King Cast, Release Details

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his latest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The star-studded project brings Shah Rukh on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. It's her first feature film since her 2023 debut The Archies, alongside a prominent cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. King is slated for a worldwide Christmas Eve theatrical release on December 24.

Related Content
Anirudh, King - Illustration
Shah Rukh Khan King new poster - X/Shah Rukh Khan
King - IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan's King Release Date Confirmed - Instagram

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