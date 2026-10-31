Shah Rukh Khan’s King Sets All-Time Overseas Record With ₹175 Crore MG Deal

No Indian film has reached the ₹100 crore mark so far, which renders this achievement staggering.A distributor’s Minimum Guarantee (MG) suggests deep commercial confidence in a film’s theatrical run. Because international distributors typically retain only 50% of the box office gross, King needs a massive overseas haul of $37–40 million (approx. ₹350–375 crore) merely to recuperate costs. For context, Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan capped their foreign runs near the ₹400 crore benchmark, a bar King must match or cross to turn a profit. Ultimately, to justify such a staggering MG investment, the film will have to rival legendary overseas earners like RRR (₹430 crore) or Dhurandhar 2 (₹460 crore), positioning it among the highest-grossing Indian titles of all time internationally.