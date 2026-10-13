King Teaser Reportedly Scheduled for Shah Rukh Khan’s November 2 Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, might soon be unveiling a teaser.
Latest reports indicate the teaser drop to be forthcoming on November 2.
King is helmed by Siddharth Anand.
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action spectacle King is steadily building anticipation ahead of its global theatrical release. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is reportedly being produced on a massive ₹450 crore budget, placing it among the most expensive Bollywood projects to date. The scale of the production has already become a talking point within industry circles, with insiders reportedly expressing excitement about the film’s ambitious vision.
As per a scoop in Bollywood Hungama, Anand is gearing up to drop the King teaser on Shah Rukh's birthday this year. An action-packed glimpse might be unveiled. "It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience. The teaser cut is apparently mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave," a source revealed to the portal. So, the teaser might be coming on November 2.
King Teaser Details
The teaser will reportedly launch the film’s global marketing campaign, enticing larger-than-life action, stylish dialogues and a grand cinematic scale. A source quoted in the report claimed that Anand has taken things beyond the spectacle of Pathaan and Jawan, with action, thrills and music at the heart of the film. Kareena Kapoor is also rumoured to make a special appearance, reportedly sharing screen space with Shah Rukh in a song titled Daddy Cool, which is expected to be shot in South Africa in October.
The ensemble cast includes Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Raghav Juyal. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.
Shah Rukh Khan’s last big-screen outing was Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. The superstar enjoyed a stellar 2023 at the box office, kicking off the year with Pathaan before scoring another major success with Atlee’s action entertainer Jawan.