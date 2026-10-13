King Teaser Reportedly Scheduled for Shah Rukh Khan’s November 2 Birthday

As per a scoop in Bollywood Hungama, Anand is gearing up to drop the King teaser on Shah Rukh's birthday this year. An action-packed glimpse might be unveiled. "It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience. The teaser cut is apparently mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave," a source revealed to the portal. So, the teaser might be coming on November 2.