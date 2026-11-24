Shah Rukh Khan is gearing for his next release, King.
King hits theatres on December 24.
King will drop a new song tomorrow, featuring Shah Rukh and Kareena Kapoor.
Fans won’t have to wait long to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor light up the screen together. The upbeat second single from King is reportedly set to drop on November 25. Titled "Daddy Cool", the song will feature Shah Rukh and Kareena. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the number.
Per a report by Bollywood Hungama, King’s next musical drop, "Daddy Cool," is slated to premiere on November 25, 2026.
Speaking to the portal, an insider revealed, "Shah Rukh Khan is unleashing the second layer of King with a peppy dance number on November 25. There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched."
The source also shared that the track was shot on location with Kareena Kapoor, stating, "It's a Hinglish song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, with the latter being a show stealer. Sachin-Jigar have given their best to give peak songs in what promises to be a new Shah Rukh Khan experience."
Kareena Kapoor Teases The King Song
While wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, Kareena Kapoor confirmed her role in King, marking their first on-screen reunion since 2011’s Ra.One.
Alongside a silhouette snapshot of the duo dancing, Kareena captioned her tribute, "Happy Birthday King. The forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26." Film producer and Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, chimed in on the post with an enthusiastic reply: "It’s going to be insane."
The musical slate for King is reportedly gearing up for a busy rollout, with both "Daddy Cool" and the film’s title track prepped to drop just nine days apart. Indicated by early reports, two more numbers will also roll out ahead of the trailer’s December 14 unveiling. Following the earlier release of the album's first single, "Tu Mil Jaye Toh," this rapid succession of songs is aimed at keeping momentum and buzz high around the upcoming release.
King Cast, Release Details
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his latest collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The star-studded project brings Shah Rukh on screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. It's her first feature film since her 2023 debut The Archies, alongside a prominent cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Saurabh Shukla. Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.
King is slated for a worldwide Christmas Eve theatrical release on December 24. It hits theatres a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.