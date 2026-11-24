The musical slate for King is reportedly gearing up for a busy rollout, with both "Daddy Cool" and the film’s title track prepped to drop just nine days apart. Indicated by early reports, two more numbers will also roll out ahead of the trailer’s December 14 unveiling. Following the earlier release of the album's first single, "Tu Mil Jaye Toh," this rapid succession of songs is aimed at keeping momentum and buzz high around the upcoming release.