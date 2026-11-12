The actor concluded his speech by saying, “Agar aap ghar ke liye mannat karenge, dil se chahenge, toh aapko zindagi mein sabse khubsoorat ghar milega (if you pray for a house and want it with all your heart, you will the most beautiful house in the world) because the Almighty is always going to give you the house of your dreams. So, think big, believe big and trust in yourself and God that you will have the house of your dreams."