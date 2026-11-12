Shah Rukh Khan said a home means 'everything' to him.
He recalled that he did not own a house until he got married to Gauri Khan.
The actor said Mannat was beyond their means.
Shah Rukh Khan, alongside his wife Gauri Khan, attended the launch of a luxury project, Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, where SRK spoke about his journey, his struggles and Gauri’s role in his success. The Jawan star also recalled not having his own home and how he manifested Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Mannat
At the event, Shah Rukh, 61, recalled his desire to have his own house. “We can have good or bad days in life; there are sad days and happy days; there are wonderful days, and then there are some very depressing days. But when you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home,” Khan said.
"You regenerate there, you refigure things out and go back to face the harsh world again. So I am a big believer in the house.”
The National Award-winning star also said the first house he and Gauri bought and their last house, Mannat, were beyond their means. “But I just want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; the Almighty helps you,” he added.
The actor concluded his speech by saying, “Agar aap ghar ke liye mannat karenge, dil se chahenge, toh aapko zindagi mein sabse khubsoorat ghar milega (if you pray for a house and want it with all your heart, you will the most beautiful house in the world) because the Almighty is always going to give you the house of your dreams. So, think big, believe big and trust in yourself and God that you will have the house of your dreams."
The Pathaan star also joked that Mannat belongs to Gauri Khan, and they cannot discuss things like WiFi, food, colours, paintings, stairs, lights and furniture.
He said he is not allowed to do anything. “Hamare ghar ke ander, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na wifi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, sidhi ke baare mein, lift ke baare men, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte. (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri's choices. We can't discuss the WiFi, eating on bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting, we can't talk about any of it).”
On the work front, Shah Rukh's next is King, releasing on December 24, 2026.