Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 today.
The actor greeted his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King
On Monday evening, actor Shah Rukh Khan gave thousands of his fans the moment they were waiting for. As fans from all over the country flocked to Mannat, the actor's famous Bandra bungalow, celebrations began at midnight with the actor ringing in his 61st birthday today.
Keeping the tradition alive, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the balcony of his residence to thank the sea of fans for their love and wishes.
Fans chanted his name as Shah Rukh Khan opened his arms and did his signature step, inviting a thunderous response from the fans outside his house.
SRK's Midnight Birthday Celebrations
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly celebrated his birthday in a Mumbai hotel in the presence of family and close friends. Some lucky fans who spotted his car outside the hotel and waited for him until he left the property got a chance to see him amidst lesser crowd. The kind actor briefly stepped out from the sunroof of his car and waved at the eager fans.
Shah Rukh Khan's King
The actor marked his birthday with the release of the first song from his upcoming film King. This officially begins the promotions of the film, scheduled to release in December this year.
The first song Tu Mil Jaaye features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone romantic against breath-taking backdrop along with some interesting action shots from the actor. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran.