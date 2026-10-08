Shah Rukh Khan remembered Nana Patekar as a mentor and friend.
SRK recalled Nana's advice, affection and competitive carrom games.
Nana Patekar died aged 75 after suffering cardiac arrest in Goa.
Shah Rukh Khan remembered Nana Patekar with a heartfelt post after the veteran actor's death. Sharing a throwback picture, SRK recalled their first meeting, Nana's blunt advice, their friendship and the many carrom games they played together. His post also brought back one piece of advice from Nana that he said he would carry with him forever.
Shah Rukh Khan remembers Nana Patekar
Recalling their first meeting, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said, ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’!” He then described Nana as someone who never flattered people and instead told them what they needed to hear.
Their friendship also had its share of playful moments. SRK recalled how Nana would shout at him before showing affection and described him as a formidable carrom player who repeatedly beat everyone around him.
SRK also remembered Nana’s unusual way of showing affection. According to him, the actor would often start by shouting at people before eventually making them realise that his anger was actually his way of showing care.
“He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories," Shah Rukh wrote.
SRK pays tribute to Nana Patekar
Looking back at their time together, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Nana, your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.”
He also spoke about the void Nana’s death had left, not just in cinema but among the people who knew and admired him. Shah Rukh then recalled another piece of advice from Nana: “Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona.”
Shah Rukh ended his tribute by calling Nana a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion, adding that he would miss him dearly.
Nana Patekar died aged 75 on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.