Talking about the actor, he has played 12 lead roles in a year. He has best been known for his work in Ek Thi Rajkumari, Ruby, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Sadda Haq to name a few. When Ali was asked about the struggles he faced before becoming popular, he quipped, "The struggle wasn't getting work on TV in those days. But I think it was more about building a strong identity for yourself. You know, because people used to know you by your character names, obviously. Those were the initial struggles, which then obviously carried over into music, and then it happened."