Ex-Bigg Boss 4 participant Ali Mercchant opened exclusively to Outlook India on Bigg Boss 20 contestants' gameplay.
The actor and DJ artist felt that Mahhi's daughter, Tara, should not have been dragged.
"Bullying a kid is more impactful and painful", Ali Mercchant quipped.
Ali Mercchant is a famous actor and DJ who appeared on Bigg Boss season 4. He hasn't missed the latest updates from Bigg Boss 20 and has been watching it on reels to stay in the loop. For the unversed, Ali Mercchant's very good friend, Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara's name, was dragged into the tasks. Now, Ali Mercchant, a real friend of Mahhi, opened up in an exclusive interview with Outlook India about why he supported the actress.
'Bullying a kid is impactful': Ali Mercchant on supporting Mahhi Vij
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said in the exclusive interview that his concern was that Mahhi's daughter, Tara, should not have been dragged into the tasks. "Mahhi is a friend. And more than being a friend, I just feel yaar woh bachei ko toh kuch pata hi nai (That child, Tara, does not know anything)".
"And obviously, when you're an adult, it is completely different because you've seen a lot of life. But if there is a kid the way you are, you know, because bullying a kid is more impactful and more painful and more traumatic than bullying an adult. See, I just feel that, you know, of course, If you're bullying an adult, you can get out of it, you know, But If you're bullying a child, it stays with them as a trauma for a really long time", the actor added.
The Amber Dhara star also noted that such unpleasant incidents leave a lasting impression on a child's mind. "It stays with adults also. But then obviously, you know, there is absolutely no fault of Tara in it. And she's a sweet little kid. So I think that was very shallow of all the contestants who used Tara's name just for a task", he noted.
'I thought Scout OP and Love Gill were a pair': Ali Merchant
The Shhh... Phir Koi Hai star was further asked about the incident where gamer Scout OP shaved his head after a fight with Love Gill. Replying with humour, Ali stated, "I think it could just help him get a cold shower on his head and make his brain a little calmer. And I think it was fun to watch, though".
Addressing Love Gill and Scout OP's equation, Mercchant shared, "See, honestly pehle mujhe nai pata tha brother and sister wala relation hai. (Honestly I never thought that they were siblings). I thought they are a couple because I have only watched them on reels". I just felt mujhe bhi seekhna chahiye something on how to pamper my wife. Then I got to know nai yeh log toh bhai behen hai. So I think that was something very fun for me (I wanted to learn from Scout and Love Gill on how to pamper my wife. Later I understood that they are siblings)".
'Manish Goel needs to be mentally strong': Ali Merchant
Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel got triggered when Qazi Touqeer called him a professor. Manish was reminded of how, in school, he had tried committing suicide. Commenting on the incident, Ali explained, "Manish has worked so much over the years and needs to be mentally very, very strong. I feel professor is such a cool word. I would love to play the character of a professor".
Ali also revealed in the interview that he enjoys watching a few episodes of Bigg Boss 20 because of Salman Khan. The actor called Salman Khan a true gentleman and also a man of integrity.
Talking about the actor, he has played 12 lead roles in a year. He has best been known for his work in Ek Thi Rajkumari, Ruby, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Sadda Haq to name a few. When Ali was asked about the struggles he faced before becoming popular, he quipped, "The struggle wasn't getting work on TV in those days. But I think it was more about building a strong identity for yourself. You know, because people used to know you by your character names, obviously. Those were the initial struggles, which then obviously carried over into music, and then it happened."
On the professional front, Ali Mercchant finished a movie produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, Faizuddin Siddiqui, and Shahdav Khan. He is also ready to come back into a captive reality show and quipped, "I think now I'm mentally very, very strong. My emotional quotient is very high, like my IQ. Of course I've worked through my inner self for a long time, so now I do want to come back to any good captive reality show, and I know I'm gonna kill it", he asserts.