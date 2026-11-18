Nawazuddin On Connecting With Dr Hassan

Nawazuddin spoke about finding a personal connection, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."