JioHotstar has dropped a teaser for its upcoming series, Dr. Hassan.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza front the drama.
The show is the official Indian remake of the iconic American show, House.
JioHotstar has dropped the first teaser for Dr. Hassan, offering a glimpse into the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza-starrer before its December 11 debut. The preview highlights a maverick physician, a razor-sharp medical prodigy whose talent for unraveling impossible diagnoses is rivaled only by his unconventional demeanour.
Dr. Hassan marks the third international version of the beloved Hugh Laurie-led medical drama House after adaptations in Russia and Turkey.
Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the show also features Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar have adapted and scripted the series, while Virat Basoya has written the dialogues.
“Great characters travel, but they truly come alive when they are rooted in the world of the audience watching them. ‘House’ gave the world one of television’s most unforgettable characters, and with ‘Dr. Hassan,’ we wanted to reimagine that spirit through an Indian lens, with its own humor and humanity,” insisted Alok Jain, head of Hindi and English entertainment business (streaming, TV and studios) at JioStar.
Nawazuddin On Connecting With Dr Hassan
Nawazuddin spoke about finding a personal connection, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."
Spearheaded by creator David Shore and anchored by Hugh Laurie’s turn as the notoriously acerbic Dr. Gregory House, the original medical drama House ran for eight seasons on FOX between 2004 and 2012. Backed by Universal Television, the series scored heavy acclaim, winning five Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, a Peabody Award, and nine People’s Choice Awards.