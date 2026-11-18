"Ram is not just an individual; he is an ideal, an embodiment of morality, a way of life. He represents a specific aesthetic and ethical standard. That is why, when you truly perceive and understand this, it touches your heart. Some might be upset with me for saying this. But the essence of Ram runs in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion. While he is sometimes personified as an individual, he is far greater than that; he is a way of life,” he insisted.