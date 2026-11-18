Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
The epic adaptation is led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Javed Akhtar opened up on his perception of Lord Ram, while also sharing his daughter Zoya's rave reaction to the film.
Acclaimed screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar remarked on Tuesday that the true spirit of Lord Ram rises above religious divides, characterizing him not merely as a figure of faith, but as a universal ideal and a guiding philosophy for living.
Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) music creator report launch, the 81-year-old industry veteran also touched upon Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, noting that while the film has drawn strong praise in the buzz surrounding it, he has not yet had the chance to see it.
Javed Akhtar's Comments On Ram
Reflecting on the cultural and spiritual resonance of Lord Ram, the lyricist emphasized that his values transcend strict religious boundaries, framing the revered figure not simply as a historical or mythological person, but as a prevailing moral compass and cultural ethos.
"Ram is not just an individual; he is an ideal, an embodiment of morality, a way of life. He represents a specific aesthetic and ethical standard. That is why, when you truly perceive and understand this, it touches your heart. Some might be upset with me for saying this. But the essence of Ram runs in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion. While he is sometimes personified as an individual, he is far greater than that; he is a way of life,” he insisted.
The conversation also turned to the enduring emotional pull of Akhtar’s own catalog, with particular attention paid to his celebrated track Pal Pal Hai Bhari from the 2004 drama Swades—a song anchored by the poignant verse, "He who casts Ravana out from his heart, finds Rama residing within it."
Asked to explain why his words continue to strike such a deep chord with listeners decades later, Akhtar offered a characteristically candid, no-nonsense reply: "It's quite simple: I am a good writer, which is why the lines I write touch people's hearts."
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.