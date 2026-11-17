The nepotism debate is endless, and Ananya Panday has often been slammed for the privilege.
In a recent conversation, the actress said she is proud of being a nepo baby.
Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.
Actor Ananya Panday is often at the receiving end of hate online for being a star kid. Ever since the debate around nepotism started, the industry is often divided into different views. At a recent event, the actor acknowledged the privilege she enjoys but also admits that being actor Chunky Panday's daughter doesn't have any negative impact on her.
Ananya Panday acknowledges the privileges of being a star kid
Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's eldest daughter, Ananya Panday, opened up about her views on nepotism at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actress, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019), acknowledged the privileges she gets as a star kid. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced SOTY 2, and Punit Malhotra directed the film.
Ananya Panday, opening up about her identity as Chunky Panday's daughter, stated that she has no intention of distancing herself from the entitlement. "
Speaking about her identity as Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya said she has no intention of distancing herself from her family background. The actor added that she is proud of her father and grateful for the life and career she has built.
“I am very proud to be my father's daughter. I don’t ever want to be not associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association. Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged", the Liger actress said at the event in Delhi.
Ananya Panday's controversial 2019 nepotism statement
This is not the first time that Ananya Panday has opened up about being a star kid. Back in 2018, during a roundtable hosted by CNN-News 18, the actress shared that life as a star kid was not as easy as people thought. Ananya also pointed out that her father had never done a Dharma Productions movie or appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.
The actress received a lot of backlash for her statement, while Siddhant Chaturvedi received appreciation. This was because he spoke about the struggles outsiders face in the movie industry.