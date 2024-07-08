After a phenomenal debut in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, Jibraan Khan has become the talk of the town. Recently, it was rumoured that he had auditioned for Tiger Shroff’s role in ‘Student Of The Year 2’. The actor has, now, reacted to the rumours and has called them false. He mentioned that he did not audition for Shroff’s role but for some other role.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tiger Shroff quashed the rumours of auditioning for Tiger Shroff’s role in ‘Student Of The Year 2.’ He clarified that he didn’t audition for Shroff’s role because it was always ‘Tiger Shroff’s film.’ He mentioned that he was auditioning for Aditya Seal’s role. The actor said, “It was one of the auditions that did happen, and somebody asked (is it) ‘Student Of The Year’? And I said yeah, one of them. But I was never going for Tiger’s part in that, and I don't know why people are saying that. I never meant it that way. I was never auditioning for his role. It was always Tiger Shroff’s film. I think it was for Aditya Seal’s role and rightly so, I used to look younger than them three-four years ago.”
Khan mentioned that he lost opportunities earlier because he used to look young. He revealed that he used to sport a beard to look older for the roles. However, he stated that the trends have changed, and younger-looking actors are sought after more. He said, “What I faced was that I looked very kiddish, which was not working a few years ago and now suddenly there is a demand for looking young again... I am now constantly in the middle of that. I don't know where I stand now.”
On the work front, Khan has not announced his next project after ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound.’ The romcom has earned over Rs 5 crore at the box office.