In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tiger Shroff quashed the rumours of auditioning for Tiger Shroff’s role in ‘Student Of The Year 2.’ He clarified that he didn’t audition for Shroff’s role because it was always ‘Tiger Shroff’s film.’ He mentioned that he was auditioning for Aditya Seal’s role. The actor said, “It was one of the auditions that did happen, and somebody asked (is it) ‘Student Of The Year’? And I said yeah, one of them. But I was never going for Tiger’s part in that, and I don't know why people are saying that. I never meant it that way. I was never auditioning for his role. It was always Tiger Shroff’s film. I think it was for Aditya Seal’s role and rightly so, I used to look younger than them three-four years ago.”