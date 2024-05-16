Art & Entertainment

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Teaser Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal Start Pyaar Ka Second Round

After a long wait the sequel to ‘Ishq Vishk’ is finally ready for release. Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film promises to be another drenched-in-love romantic film. Check out the teaser of the film right here.

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’
‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Photo: Instagram
After a long wait the sequel to ‘Ishq Vishk’ is finally ready for release. Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film promises to be another drenched-in-love romantic film. But how is it going to differentiate itself from the modern-day love stories that we get to see in today’s times? Well, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ promises to take in new-age concepts of love and give it the essence of an old-school love story.

Check out the teaser right here:

What’s intriguing is that the film takes into account the modern-day concepts like ghosting, breadcrumbing, benching, and caspering but it doesn’t stop you from giving love a second chance, just the old school way. Questions like, ‘Should you hold on, or move on?’ are definitely going to be the mainstay of this rebound.

The first film created quite a stir among the audiences, and fans are massively eager to see more glimpses of the romantic chemistry of these new youngsters in the sequel. The teaser transports you back to your college days with mushy romances, true friendships, betrayal, and lots more.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ releases in theatres on June 21.

