After a long wait the sequel to ‘Ishq Vishk’ is finally ready for release. Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, the film promises to be another drenched-in-love romantic film. But how is it going to differentiate itself from the modern-day love stories that we get to see in today’s times? Well, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ promises to take in new-age concepts of love and give it the essence of an old-school love story.