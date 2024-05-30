Art & Entertainment

Jibraan Khan Shares How He’s Coping Up With Heat Wave Coupled With Mumbai’s Humidity

Actor Jibraan Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, has shared how he’s battling the intense heatwave gripping the entire country.

Jibraan Khan
Jibraan Khan Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Jibraan Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, has shared how he’s battling the intense heatwave gripping the entire country.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert and temperatures soaring, several parts of India are experiencing unusual heat. Recently, Delhi's Mungeshpur automatic weather station reported 52.9 degrees Celsius. In Mumbai, the issue is compounded by intense humidity, given its coastal location. Talking about how he is battling the unusual weather, Jibraan told IANS: "To cope with the terrible heat, I am making sure to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade whenever possible. To keep myself cool, I take cool showers to lower my body temperature."

Despite the unusual weather, the actor is continuing his workouts but has adjusted his schedule. He has switched his fitness training to the cooler hours of the day. Jibraan told IANS: “I exercise early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler, and opt for indoor activities to avoid the peak heat." Global warming is one of the most tragic realities facing our planet. “This heatwave is a stark reminder of its impact, and while it's easy to comment from the comfort of our air-conditioned homes, my heart goes out to those who can't afford such luxuries. Despite the challenges, life goes on, and we must continue working to earn our livelihood. Let's remember to stay cool and hydrated, and consider leaving a bowl of water outside for the birds and animals," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises