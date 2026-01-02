Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Rohit Sharma Play?

Maharashtra face Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 elite group C clash
Mumbai are unbeaten in the tournament, while Maharahstra have won two out of four matches
Check live streaming details below
Maharashtra and Mumbai meet in a key Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5 clash in Jaipur, each aiming to consolidate their positions in Elite Group C.
Mumbai, have enjoyed a strong run with four consecutive wins, including a dominant nine-wicket victory where Angkrish Raghuvanshi starred with an unbeaten 68 and Shams Mulani delivered a five-wicket haul. The “Khan brothers," Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, have also become central to Mumbai’s momentum, injecting energy and flair into the batting lineup.
However, one notable absence for Mumbai will be Rohit Sharma, who will not play further in this Vijay Hazare Trophy season as he has concluded his domestic duties and shifts focus to India’s upcoming international commitments.
Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match be played?
The Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, January 03, 2026 at 9:00 am IST.
Where will the Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match be telecast and live streamed?
The Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C match will not be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Maharashtra Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads
Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shardul Thakur(c), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Ishan Mulchandani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohit Sharma, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Akash Anand, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil
Maharashtra: Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Nikhil Naik(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Pradeep Dadhe, Prithvi Shaw, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Nawale, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Rajneesh Gurbani, Jalaj Saxena
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group C Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.05
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.9
|3
|Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.02
|4
|Goa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.638
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.638
|6
|Maharashtra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.02
|7
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.9
|8
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3.05
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Group C Schedule
Maharashtra vs Mumbai at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Punjab vs Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh at Anantam Ground, Jaipur
Goa vs Uttarakhand at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur