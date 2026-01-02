Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Rohit Sharma Play?

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI