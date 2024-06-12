Almost two decades after its release, Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ remains one of his most celebrated works. The movie was praised for the performance of the lead actors, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Amongst these established actors, Jibraan Khan who played Krish Raichand was also praised for his adorable performance. Khan is now set to make his debut as a young actor. In a recent interview, he opened up about working in the Karan Johar directorial as a child artist.