Almost two decades after its release, Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ remains one of his most celebrated works. The movie was praised for the performance of the lead actors, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Amongst these established actors, Jibraan Khan who played Krish Raichand was also praised for his adorable performance. Khan is now set to make his debut as a young actor. In a recent interview, he opened up about working in the Karan Johar directorial as a child artist.
Speaking to the media at a special event ahead of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, Jibraan Khan opened up about playing the role of Krish Raichand and sharing the screen with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. He called it an ‘honour and privilege’ to share the screen with them when he was young. He also mentioned that he has received a lot of love for his role.
“It’s been an honour and privilege to have played their child at such a young age. The amount of love that I got all these years is unconditional. Even today people give me that love. I just hope it continues with Ishq Vishk Rebound and InshaAllah whatever else happens in life. There is no pressure, but too much love,” said Khan while addressing the media.
Khan is set to star in ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ which is being helmed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. The movie is a spin off to the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer ‘Ishq Vishk’ which was released in 2003. The new movie will focus on the complexities of love from the perspective of Gen Z. ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ stars Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in key roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on June 21.