'This 100 Is To You': Why Litton Das' Century Celebration That Left Cricket Fans Emotional | Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Rescuing Bangladesh from a precarious 121/5, Litton Das forged a massive 206-run partnership with centurion Towhid Hridoy (137) to post his eighth Test hundred before the visitors were bowled out for 400

image Prefer on Google
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026 Litton Das Century Celebration Note
Litton Das celebrates after scoring a century against South Africa at Johannesburg in the first Test. Photo: FanCode
Summary of this article

  • Litton Das scored a rescue century (120) alongside Towhid Hridoy (137) to lift Bangladesh from 121/5 to 400 against South Africa

  • Das celebrated his eighth Test hundred by holding up a handwritten birthday note dedicated to his daughter Anayra

  • South Africa finished day two's morning session at 18/1 after losing Aiden Markram early

Bangladesh were in early difficulty in the opening Test against South Africa at Johannesburg's Wanderers. After opting to bat, they slipped to 22/3 inside nine overs as Kagiso Rabada removed debutant Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then tried to rebuild with a 99-run partnership. Tanzid scored 67 off 108 balls before Rabada struck again, dismissing him and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession and leaving Bangladesh at 121/5.

Litton Das joined Hridoy at that crucial point in the match. The pair put on 206 for the sixth wicket and changed the course of the innings, helping steady Bangladesh and keep them in the game against South Africa at the Wanderers. Hridoy scored 137 off 227 deliveries for his second Test century in just seven innings, having recently made a remarkable 224 against the West Indies. Das reached fifty off 71 balls and finished day one unbeaten on 92.

Century And Aftermath

Das got to three figures early on the second morning, marking his eighth Test hundred and becoming only the third Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against South Africa.

Related Content
England's Jacob Bethell bats the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma. - Photo: X | Proteas Men
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Sediqullah Atal go back to the dressing room unbeaten during AFG vs BAN one-off Test 2026. - ACBofficials/X
Litton Das in action in Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh one off Test Day 1. - BCBtigers/X

He was dismissed for 120 off 179 balls, with 14 fours and a six, after pulling Dane Paterson to mid-wicket where Marco Jansen took the catch. Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 before lunch on the second day.

South Africa shared the wickets. Paterson finished with 4/92, Rabada took 5/51 and Jansen added two wickets. South Africa started cautiously but lost Aiden Markram early when Hasan Mahmoud had him caught behind for four. The hosts were 18/1 at lunch.

Also Read: Bangladesh Cricketers Cleared To Participate In IPL? BCB Official Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of Auction

Birthday Message Tribute

The milestone also carried deep personal significance, as Litton Das gave his daughter Anayra a birthday gift to remember. After reaching his hundred, Das pulled a handwritten note from his pocket and held it up for the cameras.

The note was for his daughter Anayra and read: "Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!" Das was away from his daughter on her birthday and marked the occasion by dedicating his eighth Test hundred to her.

The tribute had started before the match. Das had posted a heartfelt social media message for Anayra ahead of her birthday.

"Happy Birthday, my princess! I wish I could be with you on your special day, but even from afar, you are always in my thoughts and prayers. My blessings are with you, today and always. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness, and a beautiful heart. Grow up to be a wonderful person and keep shining, my little one. Your dad loves you more than words can ever express." That message carried over to the field.

Ultimately, Das’s gritty knock not only rescued Bangladesh from a precarious collapse but also gave him a deeply personal way to celebrate from afar. With South Africa losing an early wicket before lunch, the visitors will now look to build on the momentum generated by his memorable century.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories