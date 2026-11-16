Litton Das scored a rescue century (120) alongside Towhid Hridoy (137) to lift Bangladesh from 121/5 to 400 against South Africa
Das celebrated his eighth Test hundred by holding up a handwritten birthday note dedicated to his daughter Anayra
South Africa finished day two's morning session at 18/1 after losing Aiden Markram early
Bangladesh were in early difficulty in the opening Test against South Africa at Johannesburg's Wanderers. After opting to bat, they slipped to 22/3 inside nine overs as Kagiso Rabada removed debutant Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy then tried to rebuild with a 99-run partnership. Tanzid scored 67 off 108 balls before Rabada struck again, dismissing him and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession and leaving Bangladesh at 121/5.
Litton Das joined Hridoy at that crucial point in the match. The pair put on 206 for the sixth wicket and changed the course of the innings, helping steady Bangladesh and keep them in the game against South Africa at the Wanderers. Hridoy scored 137 off 227 deliveries for his second Test century in just seven innings, having recently made a remarkable 224 against the West Indies. Das reached fifty off 71 balls and finished day one unbeaten on 92.
Century And Aftermath
Das got to three figures early on the second morning, marking his eighth Test hundred and becoming only the third Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against South Africa.
He was dismissed for 120 off 179 balls, with 14 fours and a six, after pulling Dane Paterson to mid-wicket where Marco Jansen took the catch. Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 before lunch on the second day.
South Africa shared the wickets. Paterson finished with 4/92, Rabada took 5/51 and Jansen added two wickets. South Africa started cautiously but lost Aiden Markram early when Hasan Mahmoud had him caught behind for four. The hosts were 18/1 at lunch.
Birthday Message Tribute
The milestone also carried deep personal significance, as Litton Das gave his daughter Anayra a birthday gift to remember. After reaching his hundred, Das pulled a handwritten note from his pocket and held it up for the cameras.
The note was for his daughter Anayra and read: "Happy Birthday to my Princess. This 100 is for you!" Das was away from his daughter on her birthday and marked the occasion by dedicating his eighth Test hundred to her.
The tribute had started before the match. Das had posted a heartfelt social media message for Anayra ahead of her birthday.
"Happy Birthday, my princess! I wish I could be with you on your special day, but even from afar, you are always in my thoughts and prayers. My blessings are with you, today and always. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness, and a beautiful heart. Grow up to be a wonderful person and keep shining, my little one. Your dad loves you more than words can ever express." That message carried over to the field.
Ultimately, Das’s gritty knock not only rescued Bangladesh from a precarious collapse but also gave him a deeply personal way to celebrate from afar. With South Africa losing an early wicket before lunch, the visitors will now look to build on the momentum generated by his memorable century.