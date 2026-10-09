Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score One-Off Test, Day 1: Tanzid Hasan Misses Ton, Ikram Alikhil Breaks Century Stand

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score One-Off Test, Day 1: Follow live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and scorecards for the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh one-off Test in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Check live score and updates of the one-off test played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Fresh off an impressive drawn series in Australia, Bangladesh enter this standalone Test as favorites. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto anchors a seasoned lineup that boasts sharp pacer Hasan Mahmud and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, alongside Towhid Hridoy—who arrives on the back of a historic, unbeaten 352 for Bangladesh A in South Africa. Meanwhile, Afghanistan enter a new chapter under Test captain Rahmat Shah and head coach Richard Pybus, eager to recover from a bruising defeat to India. With the historical head-to-head record level at 1-1, high stakes await both teams in this one-off encounter.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2026, 01:28:36 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Ikram Gets Tanzid! Tanzid Hasan misses a century as Ikram Alikhil dismisses him on 83 off 71. Ikram bowls a length delivery from round the wicket; it moved a bit and gets the edge as Ismat Alam completes a clean catch behind the wicket. BAN: 124/1 (23 Overs)

9 Oct 2026, 01:18:24 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Tanzid Eyes Century! Tanzid Hasan and Shadman Islam give Bangladesh an ideal start as both combine to stitch a century stand for the opening wicket. Tanzid eyes a century, playing on 81 off 66 deliveries. Shadman Islam is playing on 36 off 67 balls. BAN: 122/0 (22 Overs)

9 Oct 2026, 12:55:49 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Fifty For Tanzid! Tanzid Hasan is putting Afghanistan's bowlers under pressure from the get-go, needing only 41 deliveries to reach his fifty. Shadman is batting on 22 off 50 balls, while Tanzid has moved to 62 off 47 deliveries. Ban: 89/0 (16 overs)

9 Oct 2026, 12:02:31 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Tanzid Attacks! Bangladesh have got a brisk start. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has led the charge from the front, scoring 21 off 18 balls. Shadman Islam is playing conventional Test cricket on the other end, scoring 5 off 13. Bangladesh: 31/0 (5 Overs)

9 Oct 2026, 11:41:01 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Playing XI! Afghanistan (Playing XI): Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ismat Alam Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain