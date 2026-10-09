Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score One-Off Test, Day 1: Tanzid Hasan Misses Ton, Ikram Alikhil Breaks Century Stand

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Ikram Gets Tanzid!
Tanzid Hasan misses a century as Ikram Alikhil dismisses him on 83 off 71.
Ikram bowls a length delivery from round the wicket; it moved a bit and gets the edge as Ismat Alam completes a clean catch behind the wicket.
BAN: 124/1 (23 Overs)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Tanzid Eyes Century!
Tanzid Hasan and Shadman Islam give Bangladesh an ideal start as both combine to stitch a century stand for the opening wicket.
Tanzid eyes a century, playing on 81 off 66 deliveries. Shadman Islam is playing on 36 off 67 balls.
BAN: 122/0 (22 Overs)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Fifty For Tanzid!
Tanzid Hasan is putting Afghanistan's bowlers under pressure from the get-go, needing only 41 deliveries to reach his fifty. Shadman is batting on 22 off 50 balls, while Tanzid has moved to 62 off 47 deliveries.
Ban: 89/0 (16 overs)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Tanzid Attacks!
Bangladesh have got a brisk start. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has led the charge from the front, scoring 21 off 18 balls. Shadman Islam is playing conventional Test cricket on the other end, scoring 5 off 13.
Bangladesh: 31/0 (5 Overs)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Playing XI!
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ismat Alam
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh One-Off Test Live Score: Greetings!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh one-off Test played in Abu Dhabi.