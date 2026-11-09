Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batter To Achieve Major Milestone; Veteran Wicketkeeper-Batter Creates History

Mushfiqur Rahim reached 7,000 Test runs in the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet
The 39-year-old brought up the milestone with a single off spinner Roston Chase
He returned for the second Test after missing the series opener with a finger injury
Mushfiqur Rahim has become the first Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket during the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.
The landmark adds another major entry to Mushfiqur's long Test career. It also strengthens his standing among Bangladesh's finest red-ball players, after years as the side's leading run-scorer in the format.
He appeared unaware of the moment at first. Mushfiqur acknowledged it only after teammates rose in the dressing room and applauded. The milestone came after he returned for the second Test, having missed the series opener because of a finger injury.
Milestone Journey
Mushfiqur has been moving the mark for Bangladesh batters for some time. He became the country's first player to reach 5,000 Test runs in 2022 and then the first to 6,000 in 2024.
Now he has gone past 7,000. He reached the figure in his 107th Test and needed only 25 innings to move from 6,000 to 7,000. His record in the format includes 14 centuries and a highest score of 219 not out.
There is another twist to the match. In the same Sylhet Test, Towhid Hridoy struck an unbeaten 242 and went past Mushfiqur's previous mark of 219 not out as the highest individual Test score by a Bangladesh batter.
The gap to the rest remains wide. Mominul Haque is second on Bangladesh's all-time Test run list with 5,293 runs, while former opener Tamim Iqbal is third. Mominul has 13 Test centuries and Tamim has 10.
Career Context
Mushfiqur's Test story began in 2005. He is now Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer and became the first player from the country to appear in 100 Tests in November 2025.
He is playing his 107th Test in Sylhet. Early in his career, Mushfiqur batted in the lower-middle order and kept wicket. It took him 20 Tests to reach his first 1,000 runs.
His role then grew. Mushfiqur took over as Bangladesh captain in 2011 and, as he became more settled in the side, his batting workload increased too. Over time, he developed into one of the team's most dependable Test batters.
His numbers in other formats are also sizeable. Mushfiqur scored 6,697 runs in ODIs and 1,495 in T20 Internationals before retiring from both limited-overs formats. Test cricket remains the format in which he is still adding to his record and his place in Bangladesh's cricket history.