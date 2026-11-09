Who Is Kevin Wickham? West Indies Debutant Scripts 48-Year-Old Record Against Bangladesh

Kevin Wickham scored 61 and 78 on his Test debut against Bangladesh
He became the first West Indies batter in 48 years to score twin fifties on debut
Wickham shared crucial partnerships with Amir Jangoo and Kavem Hodge
West Indies have found a promising new batting prospect in Kevin Wickham, who made an impressive start to his Test career during the second and final match against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The 23-year-old Barbados batter delivered a memorable performance, registering half-centuries in both innings to achieve a rare milestone in West Indies cricket.
His efforts helped the visitors recover from difficult situations and put themselves in a commanding position in the contest. In doing so, Wickham became the first West Indies batter in 48 years to score a fifty in each innings of his Test debut, joining an exclusive list of players who have achieved the feat.
Kevin Wickham Makes Impressive Start to Test Career
Wickham's opportunity to represent the West Indies came unexpectedly. With John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul unavailable due to illness, the youngster received his maiden Test cap on the morning of the match. He became the 349th player to represent the Caribbean side in Test cricket.
However, his introduction to the longest format was far from straightforward. West Indies lost three early wickets in their first innings, finding themselves struggling at 27/3 against Bangladesh's bowling attack.
Wickham joined Amir Jangoo at the crease, and the duo produced an important fourth-wicket partnership worth 131 runs. While Jangoo played a magnificent knock of 133, the debutant showcased patience and composure to score 61 off 145 deliveries, including five boundaries.
West Indies eventually managed 356 runs in their first innings. Bangladesh responded with 386, securing a 30-run advantage.
The youngster continued his impressive showing in the second innings. After West Indies lost Joshua Da Silva and Brandon King, Wickham joined Kavem Hodge and helped rebuild the innings.
The pair added 165 runs for the third wicket, with Hodge taking charge and Wickham contributing a valuable 78 off 107 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and two sixes before Taijul Islam dismissed him.
Wickham Joins West Indies Greats in Elite List
With half-centuries in both innings, Wickham became the first West Indies batter since Sewdatt Shivnarine in 1978 to achieve the milestone on Test debut.
The achievement places him alongside several legendary Caribbean batters, including Lawrence Rowe, Gordon Greenidge and Clive Lloyd, who also registered 50-plus scores in both innings of their debut Tests.
Wickham's contribution proved equally important to the team's position in the match. West Indies reached 345/3 by stumps on Day 4, extending their overall lead to 315 runs.
With Kavem Hodge unbeaten on 140, the visitors moved closer to securing a series sweep after winning the opening Test in Mirpur.