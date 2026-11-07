Towhid Hridoy Shatters All-Time Test Record Against West Indies With Monumental Double-Century

Towhid Hridoy made an unbeaten 242 in Sylhet, setting the highest individual Test score by a Bangladesh batter
Bangladesh recovered from 184 for 7 to 386, taking a 30-run first-innings lead over West Indies
Hridoy became only the fourth Bangladesh batter to score a Test double-century, joining Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan
Towhid Hridoy struck an unbeaten 242 to lift Bangladesh from 184 for 7 to 386 and a 30-run first-innings lead against West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet. His score is now the highest individual Test tally by a Bangladesh batter.
Bangladesh had been staring at a hefty deficit shortly before Lunch on the third day. Hridoy then led a lower-order revival as the hosts added 202 runs with their final three wickets to reach 386.
The shift altered the match. West Indies were 7/0 in their second innings and trailed Bangladesh's 386 by 23 runs, Hridoy remained unbeaten on 242, Mushfiqur Rahim on 34 and Jomel Warrican with 4/104.
Record-Breaking Feat
The landmarks kept coming.
Hridoy became only the fourth Bangladesh batter to score a Test double-century. He joined Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan on that list.
His 242 not out also went past Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 171 against Ireland as the highest individual Test score at the Sylhet ground. That made the knock significant not just nationally but also at the venue.
He also hit 11 sixes. That left him one short of the world record for most sixes in a Test innings, which is jointly held by Wasim Akram and Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the process, he overtook Tamim's previous Bangladesh record for most sixes in a single Test innings.
Third-Day Surge
Hridoy changed the game fast.
He resumed on 29 from 80 deliveries on the third morning and switched gears sharply. Before Lunch, he had already reached his century and put West Indies under sustained pressure.
That counterattack came even as wickets fell at the other end. Roston Chase took much of the punishment, while Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales also failed to tie him down for long spells.
The milestones arrived with authority. Hridoy reached 150 with a wristy flick off Joseph. In the final session, he completed his double-century with a single off Warrican and kept Bangladesh moving toward a lead that had looked unlikely a few hours earlier.
Lower-Order Support
The tail held firm.
Taijul Islam made 22 from 56 balls and shared a 117-run stand for the eighth wicket with Hridoy. His time at the crease gave Hridoy the space to control the scoring rate and keep the innings alive.
After Taijul fell, Hridoy did not slow down. He carried on attacking with Taskin Ahmed for company as Bangladesh pushed past West Indies' 356.
Taskin added useful support before Seales dismissed him. By then, though, the damage was done. Bangladesh's innings ended on 386 and Hridoy walked off unbeaten on 242 after dragging his side from trouble into a first-innings lead.