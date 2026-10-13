Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 5: Shahidullah, Shahidi Face Uphill Task In Record AFG Chase

Sediqullah Atal (35*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (19*) will come out to bat on Day 5 vs Bangladesh

Sediqullah Atal (35*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (19*) will come out to bat on Day 5 vs Bangladesh | Photo: X/ACBOfficials

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Test in Abu Dhabi. The equation is simple but scary today. Afghanistan need a massive 347 runs to win while Bangladesh need only seven wickets to record a comprehensive win. The Tigers are firmly in the driving seat after a dominant Day 4, headlined by Litton Das’ historic century and record-breaking performance behind the stumps. Afghanistan’s chase of a massive target of 479 runs suffered a big jolt late yesterday when Ebadot Hossain sent back captain Rahmat Shah for a well-compiled fifty just before the stumps. Now the onus is entirely on unbeaten duo of Sediqullah Atal (35*) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (19*) at 132 for 3. They need to consolidate early to survive a probing attack from Bangladesh. Can Afghanistan pull off a miracle or will Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men wrap things up today? Let’s find out!

LIVE UPDATES

13 Oct 2026, 10:56:13 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 5: Highest Chase By Afghanistan? As a relatively new Test-playing nation, Afghanistan has a limited history in the longest format. Now, they face the uphill task of chasing a mammoth 479 runs on the fifth day of the Test match. Afghanistan's highest successful run chase in Test cricket is 149 for 3 (chasing a target of 147), achieved against Ireland in March 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. If they somehow manage to chase down 479, they will script history by recording the highest successful run chase in Test cricket. The West Indies currently hold the all-time record, having chased down 418 runs against Australia in Antigua in 2003.