Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: Sediqullah Atal Unleashes Gorgeous Cover Drive For Four

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: Follow play-by-play updates from the second day of the AFG vs BAN Test match on Saturday, 10 October, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the second day of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh one-off Test at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 10 October. Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 317/8 after Tanzid Hasan's blistering 83 off 71 balls gave the visitors a flying start, while Litton Das chipped in with a fighting half-century. Afghanistan fought back as the day progressed, with Ismat Alam, Mohammad Saleem and Yamin Ahmadzai picking up crucial wickets to keep the contest in the balance. With Bangladesh having two wickets remaining, Afghanistan will look to wrap up the innings early, while the visitors aim to add valuable lower-order runs. Stay tuned for all the live updates from AFG vs BAN.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2026, 01:12:47 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG 29/0 (8.4) Atal makes it look effortless! Ebadot Hossain offers a little too much width and overpitches outside off. Sediqullah Atal leans into the shot and creams a gorgeous drive through extra cover. The left-hander picks his spot perfectly, and the ball races away to the boundary. A delightful stroke from Atal.

10 Oct 2026, 12:58:06 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: AFG Innings Underway Afghanistan are underway in response to Bangladesh's 346, with openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik settling in at the crease. Both batters have eight runs each, though Atal has faced 21 deliveries while Malik has taken 17. They have each found the boundary once, but neither has cleared the ropes yet. Afghanistan will be looking to build a steady start against Bangladesh's bowling attack.

10 Oct 2026, 12:27:49 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: BAN 346 (92.3) Bangladesh have been bowled out for 346 in 92.3 overs, but Afghanistan had to work hard to wrap up the innings after the visitors' lower order chipped in with some valuable runs on Day 2. Mohammad Saleem Safi struck to dismiss Taijul Islam, finishing just short of a five-wicket haul, before Yamin Ahmadzai found his rhythm and bowled Ebadot Hossain to end Bangladesh's resistance. There's another challenge for Afghanistan's batters to contend with: the Abu Dhabi pitch is beginning to show variable bounce, with some deliveries staying uncomfortably low. The top order will need to keep a close eye on that as they gear up for their first-innings reply. That's the end of Bangladesh's innings for now. We'll be back shortly for Afghanistan's response!

10 Oct 2026, 12:12:12 pm IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: BAN 340/9 (91.2) Taijul Islam falls to a glove down the leg side! Saleem Safi strikes as Bangladesh lose their ninth wicket. Taijul looks to work a shortish delivery away on the leg side, but the ball brushes his glove and carries through to wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil. The appeal is initially turned down, but UltraEdge confirms the contact and the umpire reverses his decision. Taijul departs for 9 off 20 balls.

10 Oct 2026, 11:55:00 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: BAN 333/8 (88.2) Hasan gets away with one! Saleem Safi angles it in from a length, but Nayeem Hasan fails to connect with his attempted clip and is struck on the pads. Afghanistan manage a half-hearted LBW appeal, though the ball looks to be sliding down the leg side. Replays confirm Hasan got a slight inside edge, so there was never much danger.

10 Oct 2026, 11:37:01 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2 - Underway We are back for Day 2! Bangladesh resume their first innings with Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam at the crease, looking to build on their overnight total of 317/8. Afghanistan have the second new ball in hand, so expect the bowlers to come out firing.

10 Oct 2026, 11:19:55 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: Day 1 Highlights Bangladesh finished Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at 317/8 after opting to bat first in Abu Dhabi. Tanzid Hasan led the charge with a blistering 83 off 71 balls, while Litton Das scored a fighting half-century. Afghanistan fought back through Ismat Alam, Mohammad Saleem and Yamin Ahmadzai, picking up crucial wickets to restrict Bangladesh's scoring. Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam remained at the crease at stumps, with Bangladesh looking to add more runs on Day 2.

10 Oct 2026, 10:43:44 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 2: Streaming Info The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. However, fans can watch the live stream of the AFG vs BAN Test match on the FanCode app and website.