Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. After Bangladesh's tailenders added some crucial runs in the morning session, the visitors were bowled out for 346. Afghanistan's top order struggled against a disciplined bowling attack, with Hasan Mahmud dismissing Sediqullah Atal and Ebadot Hossain removing Kamal and the well-set Abdul Malik, who had scored a half-century. Hashmatullah Shahidi's dismissal for a duck further hurt Afghanistan, leaving them at 139/4. However, Rahmat Shah held the innings together with a gritty unbeaten 84 off 186 balls, striking eight fours and a six. He found a determined partner in Ikram Alikhil, who dug in with an unbeaten 26 off 91 deliveries. The duo frustrated Bangladesh's bowlers with an unbroken 72-run stand off 194 balls, guiding Afghanistan to 211/4 at stumps on Day 2. With the hosts still trailing by 135 runs and Rahmat just 16 runs away from a century, Day 3 promises an intriguing battle as Afghanistan look to close the gap and put Bangladesh under pressure. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Oct 2026, 10:24:24 am IST Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, One-Off Test, Day 3: Streaming Info The one-off Test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN Test match on the FanCode app and website.