'See You Again Soon': West Indies Captain Shai Hope Bids Adieu To India With Heartfelt Message

Shai Hope posted a farewell message on X through the official West Indies Cricket handle after the tour ended
He thanked Indian fans and friends for supporting West Indies during the series against the Men in Blue
Hope scored 278 runs in three ODI innings at an average of 139, including two centuries
West Indies captain Shai Hope shared a special farewell message thanking all the Indian fans who came out to support the West Indies in the series against the Men in Blue following the conclusion of the tour.
Shai Hope took to 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to share the message on the official handle of West Indies Cricket.
Shai Hope said: "On behalf of the entire West Indies family, we want to thank our fans and friends in India for what has been an amazing tour. All the love you continue to show us in the West Indies, we can't wait to host you in the Caribbean. See you again soon."
A Special Tour For Shai Hope
The India tour was special in many ways for the West Indies captain, despite his team not winning the ODI or T20I series.
In the ODIs, Shai Hope scored 278 runs in three innings at an average of 139, smashing two centuries. He ended up as the second-highest scorer of the ODI series, only behind India captain Shubman Gill (334 runs). India won the series 2-1.
Hope carried on his form in the T20Is. He scored 261 runs in his four innings at an astonishing average of 130.50 and a strike rate of 190.51. His knock included two centuries, taking his tally up to four tons on the tour.
He was the highest scorer in the five-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 tie after the last match was washed out on Saturday in Bengaluru. Shai Hope was awarded Player of the Series for his exploits with the bat.