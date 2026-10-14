Record-Breaker Shai Hope: Captain's Century Against India In Hyderabad Breaks Chris Gayle's Milestone

West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls—his second century of the series—to power his team to a mammoth 247/3 against India
With this stellar knock, Hope claimed his third T20I century, surpassing Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to set a new West Indies record
Supported by Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 49*, the total puts West Indies in a strong position as they fight to keep the five-match series alive
Shai Hope struck another century as West Indies piled up 247/3 against India in the fourth T20I at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The West Indies captain made 102 off 50 balls, reaching three figures with a six off the final delivery of the innings. It was his second hundred of the series and fourth of the tour.
The innings gives Hope three T20I centuries, the most by any West Indian. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are next with two apiece, while Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell have one each.
Gayle, the format’s most feared opener for over a decade, is now second on the list. Hope never had that reputation in T20s, so the record also shows how far he has reshaped his game. He is no longer just the anchor of the 50-over side. He is now a match-winning force in all formats.
India won the toss and chose to field, but the attack was taken apart. West Indies crossed 200 in the 17th over, and Sherfane Rutherford added an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls at the end. Jewel Andrew was brought in for Kamil Pooran and gave the innings a fast start before falling in the powerplay.
India started the match leading the five-match series 2-1 after a crucial win in Indore, so West Indies went in needing a win to keep the series alive. The decider is scheduled for Bengaluru on Saturday.
Shai Hope - Records
T20I Centuries By West Indies Cricketers
3 - Shai Hope
2 - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis
1 - Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell
Multiple Hundreds In A Bilateral T20I Series
2 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs WI, (Away, 2023)
2 - Sanju Samson (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Tilak Varma (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) vs Croatia (Home, 2025)
2 - Shai Hope (WI) vs IND (Away, 2026)