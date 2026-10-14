IPL 2027 Auction: Which Franchises Could Target In-Form West Indies Star Shai Hope?

Hope’s IPL experience is thin for a player of his reputation. He played nine matches for Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season, scoring 183 runs at a strike rate of 150, with a best of 41. He hasn’t played in the league since. He registered for last year’s auction but received no bids, so there is no recent IPL season to point to, only that single 2024 stint. The mini-auction is expected in December 2026, and Kevin Pietersen has said there might be paddles in the air from a few tables if Hope puts his name in.