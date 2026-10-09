BCCI Calls Crucial Meeting For IPL 2027, Big Decision On Impact Player Rule Possible - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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BCCI is reportedly set to meet IPL stakeholders on October 15 to discuss IPL 2027 plans, with the Impact Player rule under review

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BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Jay Shah
ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary of this article

  • BCCI has reportedly called an IPL stakeholders’ meeting in Mumbai on October 15 to discuss plans for IPL 2027

  • The future of the Impact Player rule is expected to be a key topic of discussion

  • The BCCI has not officially confirmed whether the rule will be scrapped or modified for IPL 2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2027, with a meeting scheduled to discuss the tournament’s plans and key issues. One of the major talking points is expected to be the future of the Impact Player rule, which has divided opinion among players, coaches and franchises.

According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has called a meeting with IPL stakeholders in Mumbai on October 15 to discuss plans for the upcoming season and review important matters concerning the tournament.

BCCI to Discuss IPL 2027 Plans With Stakeholders

The meeting will give the BCCI and franchise representatives an opportunity to review previous seasons and discuss potential improvements for IPL 2027. The upcoming edition will mark the league’s 20th season, making preparations and coordination among stakeholders particularly important.

Discussions are expected to cover broader tournament-related matters, including operational planning and the upcoming player auction. The meeting could also provide a platform for franchises to share their feedback on existing regulations and suggest changes ahead of the next season.

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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the IPL 2027 auction venue on Wednesday. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal at the Indian Premier League Auction. - IPL

Impact Player Rule Could Be a Key Discussion Point

The Impact Player rule is likely to be among the major topics discussed. Introduced in IPL 2023, the provision allows teams to substitute a player during a match, providing additional tactical flexibility by enabling them to bring in a batter or bowler depending on the situation.

However, the rule has attracted criticism for potentially favouring batters, putting bowlers at a disadvantage and reducing the importance of genuine all-rounders. Its future has therefore become a significant talking point ahead of IPL 2027.

While the meeting could offer clarity on the matter, the BCCI has not officially confirmed that the Impact Player rule will be scrapped or modified for IPL 2027. The final decision will depend on the discussions and the board’s subsequent announcement.

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