AB de Villiers is leaving little room for ambiguity on Sandpapergate. He insists it started in Durban, not Port Elizabeth, and says he has "zero percent doubt" that there was a premeditated decision to cheat, known to everyone involved. "It started in Durban. SA's first test defeat was suspicuous. The ball started "reversing" way too early in the Kingsmead." "Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I have zero percent doubt about it." Cummins and Hazlewood have denied knowing about sandpaper. ABD's point is different: "The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse." He also argues that the bowlers knew, and that Cricket Australia, not just Smith, Warner and Bancroft, must take responsibility. If the debate is bigger than sandpaper, what is Australia still not telling us?