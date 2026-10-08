Australia Back In South Africa: Will The Ghosts Of Sandpapergate Finally Be Laid To Rest?

Australia return to South Africa eight years after Sandpapergate
Smith, Warner and Bancroft faced bans after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
The 2026 series revives memories of one of cricket’s darkest controversies
When Australia last toured South Africa in 2018, they arrived as Ashes winners and one of the strongest Test teams in the world. They eventually left with their reputation badly damaged, having lost the four-Test series 3-1 amid one of the biggest controversies in modern cricket.
The opening Test in Durban had already set the tone. Australia won by 118 runs, but tensions between the sides escalated rapidly. A heated confrontation between David Warner and Quinton de Kock, hostile exchanges and controversy surrounding Kagiso Rabada's shoulder contact with Steve Smith added to an increasingly ugly atmosphere.
South Africa also became suspicious of Australia's ball maintenance. Mitchell Starc's devastating reverse swing had caused enormous problems for the hosts, while South African players began paying closer attention to how the Australian fielders handled the ball.
The Moment Everything Changed in Cape Town
The controversy reached its breaking point during the third Test at Newlands. Television cameras caught Cameron Bancroft using a small piece of yellow sandpaper to rough up one side of the ball. What initially looked like an attempt to hide the object quickly became a global scandal.
Steve Smith later admitted that a plan existed to alter the ball, while Cricket Australia's investigation concluded that Warner had developed the plan, Bancroft had carried it out and Smith knew about it but failed to prevent it. Smith and Warner were each banned for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.
The fallout went far beyond those suspensions. Smith and Warner lost their leadership positions, coach Darren Lehmann resigned and Australian cricket underwent an extensive cultural reckoning. The final Test ended in further humiliation as South Africa crushed Australia by 492 runs in Johannesburg.
Eight Years Later, Can Cricket Finally Move On?
Australia's 2026 return begins at Kingsmead on October 9 before moving to Gqeberha and Cape Town, where the third Test will inevitably revive memories of the scandal.
Yet the teams are vastly different. Pat Cummins now leads Australia, while only a handful of players from the 2018 tour remain. South Africa, meanwhile, enter the series as reigning World Test Championship winners after defeating Australia at Lord's last year.
South Africa's Simon Harmer believes the growth of franchise cricket has softened old rivalries, with players who once faced each other now regularly sharing dressing rooms. Aiden Markram has similarly called for a respectful reception for Australia.
Still, Cape Town awaits. And whenever Australia walk back onto that ground, the tiny piece of yellow sandpaper from 2018 will remain an unavoidable part of the story.
South Africa Vs Australia Test Series: Full Schedule
|Date
|Test
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 9, 2026
|1st Test
|Kingsmead, Durban
|13:00
|October 18, 2026
|2nd Test
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|13:30
|October 27, 2026
|3rd Test
|Newlands, Cape Town
|13:30
When did the Sandpapergate incident happen?
The Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal occurred during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.
What was Sandpapergate?
Australia’s Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the cricket ball during the Test.
When is the South Africa vs Australia 2026 Test series?
The three-Test series begins on October 9, 2026, in Durban.