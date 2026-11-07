'Not Just The Batters': Usman Khawaja Reveals Who Was Responsible For Australia's Ball-Tampering Scandal

Usman Khawaja claims the entire Australian team was aware of the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy
Khawaja says the responsibility extended beyond Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft
His upcoming autobiography, Sabr, is expected to reveal more about the ball-tampering scandal
The infamous Sandpapergate controversy that rocked Australian cricket in 2018 has resurfaced, with former opener Usman Khawaja making startling revelations about the ball-tampering incident during Australia's tour of South Africa. Khawaja has challenged the long-standing narrative that only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were involved in the scandal, claiming that the entire Australian dressing room was aware of what was happening.
In an interview with Nine, Khawaja made his position clear, saying, "It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us." His comments have reignited the debate surrounding one of the darkest episodes in Australian cricket history, raising fresh questions about collective responsibility and the investigation that followed.
Usman Khawaja Says Entire Australian Team Was Aware Of Sandpapergate
The controversy dates back to the third Test between Australia and South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, in March 2018. Television cameras caught Cameron Bancroft attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper, triggering a massive backlash across the cricketing world.
Following the incident, Steve Smith and David Warner received 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban. Cricket Australia's investigation concluded that the three players were aware of the plan.
However, Khawaja believes the responsibility extended beyond those individuals. He has also suggested that discussions about altering the ball had started during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha.
Khawaja has maintained that the dressing room should have accepted collective responsibility instead of allowing three players to shoulder the consequences alone.
Khawaja's New Book Could Reveal More Details
Khawaja's revelations feature in his upcoming autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, which is set to provide his perspective on the controversial episode.
He also expressed disappointment that the complete truth had not emerged despite eight years having passed since the incident. Interestingly, Khawaja revealed that he was never interviewed as part of Cricket Australia's investigation, despite being part of the squad during the Cape Town Test.
His latest comments could reopen uncomfortable conversations within Australian cricket, particularly given that several members of the bowling attack had previously denied knowing about the use of sandpaper.
With Khawaja now sharing his version of events, the Sandpapergate controversy has once again become a talking point, eight years after it severely damaged Australia's cricketing reputation.