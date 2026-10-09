SA Vs AUS: South African Broadcaster Fans Sandpaper Gate Flames With Full Scandal Video - Watch

Supersport released Sandpaper Gate footage ahead of Australia's first South Africa Test tour since 2018
Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner faced bans over the ball-tampering scandal
Pat Cummins dismissed questions about the incident, while Shukri Conrad welcomed respectful fan banter
South Africa’s broadcaster Supersport has reignited memories of the infamous sandpaper scandal ahead of Australia’s first Test tour of the country since the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.
The broadcaster shared footage of the incident that shook Australian cricket, accompanied by a pointed message ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series.
“Our cameras will be sharp for this 3-match Test series,” Supersport said, bringing the spotlight back on an episode that continues to be associated with one of Australian cricket’s darkest moments.
The scandal erupted during the Cape Town Test in March 2018, when Australia were playing South Africa. On the third day, as the hosts began their second innings, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to tamper with the ball using sandpaper.
The objective was to alter its surface and generate greater movement through the air.
After realising that he had been filmed, Bancroft attempted to hide the sandpaper inside his trousers. He initially claimed that the object was a piece of tape, but the footage soon triggered widespread outrage.
Later that day, Bancroft and then Australia captain Steve Smith admitted that the team had attempted to tamper with the ball during a press conference. However, they did not disclose that sandpaper had been used.
Smith said the plan had been discussed and agreed upon by the team’s “leadership group” during the lunch break.
The consequences were significant, with Smith, Bancroft and David Warner receiving bans from international cricket. Smith and Warner were also removed from their leadership positions following the controversy.
Pat Cummins And Shukri Conrad Weigh In On Sandpaper Scandal
With Australia returning to South Africa for the first time since the incident, the scandal has once again become a talking point ahead of the Test series.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has sought to move past the episode, while South Africa coach Shukri Conrad has indicated that fans could bring it up during the contest.
Cummins played down the prospect of revisiting the controversy, insisting that there was little left to discuss.
“It was a long time ago and I don’t think there is much more to add,” Cummins said ahead of the tour.
Conrad, on the other hand, stressed that South Africa’s priority would be to defeat Australia through their performances rather than dwell on the events of 2018.
Nevertheless, he said he had no objection to supporters giving the Australian players a hard time over the scandal, as long as they remained respectful.
“We’re hell-bent on beating them with our skills,” Conrad said.
“I would like the fans to give them some stick – but respectfully so.”
The opening Test of the three-match series is scheduled to begin in Durban on October 9. With Supersport bringing the footage back into circulation, the shadow of Sandpaper Gate has once again fallen over an Australia-South Africa contest.