Delhi’s Winter Pollution Is Rising, But Can Its Air Monitors Capture The Full Picture?

The Rules For Placing AQI Monitors

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines require a monitor’s air intake to sit between three and 10 metres above ground and more than 20 metres from trees. Nearby buildings must be set back by more than twice the height they rise above the intake. A station must have unrestricted airflow on three sides, remain at least 25 metres from household chimneys and 200 metres from unpaved roads, and not be placed in “a confined place, corner or a balcony”.