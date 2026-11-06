Alleged Drone Strikes, Burning Homes And Civilian Deaths: Rawalakot Crackdown Shakes PoK

Pakistani security forces launched an operation against JAAC protest camps in Rawalakot on Thursday, triggering fresh unrest in PoK.
Conflicting reports put the civilian death toll between three and seven, while allegations of drone attacks remain independently unverified
Activists have compared the crackdown to Israeli military operations in Gaza, while Pakistani police maintain that officers faced armed resistance during the operation
A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in Rawalakot has triggered anger among sections of the Kashmiri and Pakistani public, with activists comparing the operation to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The Thursday operation reportedly left several civilians dead and injured, although casualty figures and allegations of drone attacks have not been independently verified.
The operation involved Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and local police moving against protest sites occupied by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been leading demonstrations since June. The security personnel reportedly targeted camps near Matialmira Bus Terminal and Umar Farooq Chowk in Rawalakot, Poonch district.
Local media reports suggested that seven civilians were killed and 23 injured, citing its reporting by journalist Manjeet Negi. It also carried allegations that security forces used armed drones against protesters and residential areas. JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir claimed that drones attacked protest camps from multiple directions and displayed what he described as fragments recovered after a strike. These claims have not been independently verified.
The reported death toll remains disputed. Local media said JAAC had confirmed three deaths and 18 injuries, while a higher figure of five fatalities reported by a local journalist had not been independently established. Police have not confirmed the civilian death toll.
Gaza Comparisons
Among those criticising the operation was Islamabad-based Seema Bali, who described herself as a Kashmiri and said she had previously supported Pakistan. In a post on X, she said the country's security forces were behaving like the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).
Kashmiri activist Sohaib Khan, based in Abu Dhabi, also drew parallels with Gaza, writing that images of burning houses in Rawalakot after alleged drone attacks presented similar scenes. The remarks reflect individual reactions to the operation, rather than an established collective position among Kashmiris.
Pakistan's police have offered a different account. According to a statement, officers were attempting to remove road barricades and restore public access when armed individuals opened fire on them, prompting a security response. Police acknowledged reports of injuries on both sides but did not provide casualty figures or address the allegations of drone attacks.
Why Were Protests Taking Place?
The JAAC-led agitation began in June over political representation, economic conditions and demands for greater autonomy. One major point of contention was the allocation of 12 seats in the region's legislative assembly to Kashmiri refugees settled elsewhere in Pakistan. The committee's demands also include cheaper electricity and wheat, better healthcare and education, and employment opportunities.
The earlier unrest left at least 24 people dead over nearly two weeks of protests. The latest operation marks another escalation in the standoff between the regional authorities and the committee.