New Zealand uses an MMP system with two votes.
National and Labour lead the contest for power.
Indian-origin candidates are also contesting the election.
New Zealand is preparing to vote on November 7, but the election is about more than a straight fight between two political rivals. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s centre-right National Party is seeking another term, while the opposition Labour Party, led by Chris Hipkins, is hoping to return to power after three years out of government.
The contest, however, will not be decided by National and Labour alone. New Zealand’s proportional voting system gives smaller parties a chance to influence the balance of power and help decide who forms the next government.
There is also an Indian connection to watch: the country’s sizeable Indian-origin community is part of the political landscape, with its members voting, contesting elections and serving as elected representatives.
Here is how New Zealand's elections work, which parties are competing and what role Indian-origin New Zealanders play.
How Does An Election Work In New Zealand?
New Zealand's 2026 general election will be conducted on Saturday, November 7. The country normally holds general elections in every three years.
A Mixed Member Proportional representation system, also known as MMP, is used in New Zealand. This system was introduced in 1993. The first general election under this system took place in 1996.
Every voter has two votes in this system:
Electorate vote: This is for the candidate a voter wants to represent their local area in Parliament.
Party vote: This is for the political party the voter wants to support nationally.
Parliament usually has 120 members. Of these, 71 are elected from individual electorates, including seven seats reserved for Māori voters, New Zealand’s Indigenous people. Māori voters can choose to enrol on either the Māori electoral roll or the general roll. The remaining seats go to candidates on party lists.
To enter Parliament, a party must win at least 5% of the nationwide party vote or secure at least one electorate seat.
For example, if a party gets 30% of the party vote, it would normally receive around 36 seats in Parliament. If its candidates win 20 electorate seats, another 16 candidates from its party list can become MPs.
This means parties do not have to win individual electorates to gain seats in Parliament. They can also get representation through their share of the party vote.
There is one exception. If a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the party vote would normally give it, it gets to keep those extra seats. This can increase the total number of MPs in Parliament. The additional seats are known as an overhang.
How Government Is Formed In New Zealand?
A party or coalition needs at least 61 seats to command a majority in the 120-member Parliament. Since the number of seats each party gets reflects its share of the party vote, it is rare for one party to win a majority on its own.
The 5% threshold is important for smaller parties trying to enter Parliament. If a party fails to reach 5% of the party vote and does not win an electorate seat, it gets no seats in Parliament. This could also make it harder for the parties it supports to form a majority government.
For example, Opportunity must either win at least 5% of the party vote or secure an electorate seat for its votes to help Labour form a majority coalition.
The total number of seats in Parliament could also change. Opinion polls suggest Te Pati Māori may win more electorate seats than its share of the party vote would normally give it. If that happens, extra seats will be added to Parliament according to Al Jazeera.
A larger Parliament would also mean more seats are needed for a majority. If the total rises to 122, a party or coalition would need at least 62 seats instead of 61.
What Are The Main Parties In New Zealand?
The two main parties in New Zealand's elections are the centre-right National Party and the centre-left Labour Party. The National Party, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, currently heads the governing coalition and supports lower taxes, business growth and reduced government spending.
The Labour Party, led by Chris Hipkins, is the main opposition party. It is focusing on the cost of living and access to public services. It has promised three free GP visits each year, free prescriptions and a cap on weekly public transport fares. It also wants to create jobs and invest in housing and infrastructure.
Other parties include New Zealand First, led by Winston Peters, which wants the country to leave the Paris climate agreement and the central bank to focus on jobs and inflation.
ACT leader David Seymour heads the party, which holds 11 seats and is part of the coalition in government.
The Greens, led by Chloe Swarbrick, focus on social justice, living costs, the environment and political funding reform.
What Are The Key Issues In New Zealand Elections?
The economy is a major issue in the election, but political parties have different plans to address it.
National wants to bring the budget back into surplus by controlling government spending. It also plans to expand the national pension scheme.
Labour is focusing on the rising cost of living. It has promised to make healthcare and public transport cheaper, create jobs and invest in housing and infrastructure. The party also wants to improve public services.
Smaller parties are also targeting electricity companies and supermarkets. The right-wing populist party New Zealand First wants to break up large electricity companies and split one of the country's biggest supermarket operators into two separate businesses.
Immigration and voting rights are also part of the campaign. ACT wants to deport serious offenders, regardless of how long they have lived in New Zealand. New Zealand First wants to limit voting rights to citizens. Under current rules, legal residents who have lived in the country continuously for more than 12 months can also vote.
What Role Do Indians Play In The New Zealand Elections?
The Indian community is an important part of New Zealand's increasingly diverse population. People of Indian origin have become active in business, education, public services and politics.
Several Indian-origin candidates are contesting the 2026 election, including candidates on the National Party's list.
Their positions on the party list matter because candidates are elected from the list according to the number of seats their party receives. A candidate ranked lower on the list would generally need the party to win a larger number of seats to enter Parliament through that route.