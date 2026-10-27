Jay-Z has played a central role in halftime-show decisions through Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL since 2019.
The performance will be his first on the Super Bowl stage after years of influencing the show behind the scenes.
Roger Goodell said he had long hoped Jay-Z would take the stage himself when the moment felt right.
American rapper Jay-Z, 56, will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show in Los Angeles, marking his first performance on one of the biggest live stages in entertainment after years of helping shape the event from behind the scenes. The game is set for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Jay-Z Super Bowl LXI halftime show announcement
“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement, Rolling Stone reported. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”
The booking matters beyond the show itself. Since 2019, Jay-Z has played a central role in halftime-show decisions through his company Roc Nation’s co-production partnership with the NFL.
Jay-Z-NFL partnership
The confirmation follows a report last week by Puck News that Jay-Z had chosen to take the slot himself after a long stretch of weighing who would follow Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar.
That process had put him on both sides of the halftime show. Since 2019, the rapper has been a key figure in deciding the show’s direction through Roc Nation’s continuing partnership with the NFL.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praises Jay-Z
“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Goodell said in a separate statement.
“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” he added.
Fans want Beyoncé at Super Bowl 2027 halftime show
Following the official announcement, fans flooded social media, demanding that the rapper's wife, Beyoncé, perform as a guest at the Super Bowl 2027 halftime show.
Here are some comments on X (formerly Twitter).
No guest performers for the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show have been officially announced. Beyoncé's confirmation is also awaited.
Beyoncé, 45, has performed at two Super Bowl halftime shows – in 2013 and 2016.