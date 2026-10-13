Jai Prakash Nautiyal removed from India's Asian Para Games contingent; Jeevan L Rai replaces him
Nautiyal denied allegations of demanding 20% commissions and selection irregularities
The Ministry's decision follows protests by para-shooters over the selection process
Jai Prakash Nautiyal will not be part of India's coaching staff for the 2026 Asian Para Games, with the Sports Ministry removing the embattled para-shooting coach amid protests over alleged irregularities in the selection process.
National coach Jeevan L Rai has been named as his replacement.
The decision comes days after a group of para-shooters protested against Nautiyal, accusing him of misconduct and questioning the selection of athletes for the continental event.
The Ministry has approved a 166-athlete squad for the Games, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24.
The controversy spilled into the open last week when athletes protested during India's contingent send-off ceremony in New Delhi. Several shooters later assembled outside the Sports Authority of India headquarters, calling for Nautiyal's removal and an inquiry into the allegations.
They also met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to submit their complaints.
Among the allegations was a claim that Nautiyal had sought a 20 per cent share of athletes' government cash awards in return for facilitating their selection. The protesters further alleged that some athletes were left out because they had not listed certain individuals as their coaches.
"Jaiprakash Nautiyal demands a 20 per cent commission on the cash award. Our names were intentionally dropped because we didn't list them as our coaches," protester Sandeep Kumar had alleged.
The athletes also questioned the selection of four shooters who, they claimed, had not participated in international competitions in the preceding year. They alleged that the selection process did not comply with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' prescribed guidelines.
Nautiyal had rejected the charges when contacted by Outlook India, insisting that a seven-member committee had overseen the selection process. He also said he was at the shooting range with the Indian team for practice when the protest took place.
The coach had accused the protesters of harming the team's preparations by circulating allegations against him, arguing that the dispute could affect athletes' morale and performance.
"I take it as anti-national because if they put the accusation on me and circulate it among the shooters, there is an impact on their morale. Our performance is affected. It is a conspiracy, if I may say," he had said.
The decision to replace Nautiyal marks a significant development in the controversy surrounding India's preparations for the Asian Para Games.