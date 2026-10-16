Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Suhas Wins Badminton Opener; India Trails In Blind Football

Asian Para Games Live Updates (October 16): Catch all the latest scores, medal tallies, and real-time updates from the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games right here.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Settles For Silver In Badminton AT Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Settles For Silver In Badminton AT Tokyo 2020 Paralympics | Photo: FILE

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 16): Join us for live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026 as the action continues on an exciting 16 October. India’s top para-athletes are all geared up to dazzle the arena competing in high-stake disciplines like para-badminton, para-table tennis and blind football. Today's action kicks-off at 05:30 AM with marquee badminton group stage fixtures, and continues through a packed afternoon. Stay tuned for live scores, updates and key milestones as our athletes chase glory!

LIVE UPDATES

16 Oct 2026, 08:21:24 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: India's Schedule For Today! Para Badminton 05:30 AM - Abu Hubaida - Men's Singles WH2

05:30 AM - Manisha Ramdass & Pramod Bhagat - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

05:35 AM - Thulasimathi & Nitesh - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

06:00 AM - Krishna Nagar & Nithya Sre - Mixed Doubles SH6

06:00 AM - Manasi Joshi & Ruthick - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

06:30 AM - Prem Kumar Ale - Men's Singles WH1

06:30 AM - Abhijeet Sakhuja - Men's Singles SL4

08:30 AM - Suhas Yathiraj - Men's Singles SL4

09:00 AM - Prem Kumar & Alphia James - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2

09:00 AM - Manasi Joshi - Women's Singles SL3

09:30 AM - Sivarajan Solaimalai - Men's Singles SH6

12:00 PM - Alphia James - Women's Singles WH2

12:00 PM - Abu Hubaida & Pallavi - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2

12:00 PM - Rakesh Pandey - Men's Singles SU5

12:30 PM - Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6

12:30 PM - Mandeep & Neeraj - Women's Singles SL3

12:45 PM - Hardik Makkar - Men's Singles SU5

01:00 PM - Sanjana Kumari - Women's Singles SL3

01:00 PM - Kanak Singh - Women's Singles SL3

02:00 PM - Sudharshan Muthusamy - Men's Singles SH6

02:00 PM - Vikram Kumar & Rakesh Pandey - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5

02:00 PM - Nitesh & Ruthick vs Suhas & Abhijeet - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5

TBA - Mandeep & Shantiya - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5

TBA - Abu Hubaida & Prem Kumar - Men's Doubles WH1-WH2

TBA - Krishna Nagar & Sivaranjan - Men's Singles SH6

TBA - Manasi Joshi & Thulasimithi - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 Para Table Tennis 07:10 AM - Baby Sahana - Women's Singles Class 9

07:10 AM - Shubham Wadhwa - Men's Singles Class 3

07:10 AM - Bhavina Patel - Women's Singles Class 4-5

08:20 AM - Jehan Madan vs Sandeep Dangi - Men's Singles Class 1 Blind Football 09:00 AM - India - Men's Team

16 Oct 2026, 10:22:11 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins! One more win! The day keeps getting better with one win after another. Sivarajan this time. He has beaten Cyrus 21-7, 21-6 to register his first win at the ongoing Asian Para Games. He is competing in the men's singles SH6 category.

16 Oct 2026, 09:53:22 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins The First Game! Sivarajan Solaimalai wins the first game 21-7 comfortably to take a 1-0 lead against John Cyrus Maclang in badminton men's singles SH6 category.

16 Oct 2026, 09:50:41 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Alphia And Prem Take The Lead! Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale have won the first game and taken a 1-0 lead in the badminton mixed doubles WH1-Wh2 category, against the Chinese pair.

16 Oct 2026, 09:48:02 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik Loses The Second Game! Hardik lost the second game after pocketing the first one, pushing the match into a deciding third game.

16 Oct 2026, 09:33:59 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- South Korea Take Lead! Yeongjun Jang has scored the first goal of the match, putting South Korea 1-0 ahead in the contest. India need to find an equaliser, before South Korea mounts more pressure.

16 Oct 2026, 09:16:23 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis- Jehan Madan Wins! Jehan Madan faced Sandeep Dangi in an all Indian battle. Jehan Madan won the match with a 3-1 victory outplaying Sandeep Dangi.

16 Oct 2026, 09:13:54 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- India Vs South Korea| IND 0-0 KOR! Action is currently live at the Nagoya City Tsuruma Park Multipurpose Ground (Terraspo Tsuruma) as India locks horns with the Republic of Korea in the Men's Preliminary Round Game 2. Both sides are battling for early control on the pitch, with the score locked at 0-0.

16 Oct 2026, 09:02:46 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik In Action Soon! Hardik Makkar gears up for his match, which is about to start in a few minutes, against South Korea's Jeongsoo Lee in the men's singles SU5 category.

16 Oct 2026, 08:44:55 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Wins! Suhas opens his campaign with a comfortable win of 21-8, 21-11 over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar. With this win, India's great day at the Para Games continues.

16 Oct 2026, 08:34:26 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Takes The First Game! Suhas Lalinakere wins the first game 21-8 against Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in men's singles SL4 badminton.

16 Oct 2026, 08:32:04 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis Results! Bhavina Patel opened her campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Ahad Alrasheedi in Women's Singles Class 4-5 Group A. Baby Sahana Ravi delivered a strong performance to sweep Vietnam's Thi Hoa Phuong Nguyen 3-0 in Women's Singles Class 9 Group B. Shubham Wadhwa claimed a solid 3-0 win against Nepal's Keshav Thapa in Men's Singles Class 3 Group D.

16 Oct 2026, 08:31:27 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton Results! Prem Kumar Ale staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the first game to defeat Indonesia's Agung Widodo 2-1 (18-21, 21-15, 21-16) in a Men's Singles WH1 Group A match. Abhijeet Sakhuja secured a 2-1 (21-17, 21-12) victory against Chinese Taipei's Yeh En-chuan in Men's Singles SL4. Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat triumphed 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 21-16) over China's Xiong Lichuan and Li Tongtong in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar earned a dominant straight-game win (21-9, 21-7) against Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul. Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan cruised past Malaysia's Nurzammiezatul B. Mohamad and Muhammad Amin Bin Azmi 2-0 (21-7, 21-7) in Mixed Doubles SH6. Abu Hubaida faced a 0-2 (11-21, 9-21) defeat against China's Mai Jianpeng in Men's Singles WH1. Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi went down 0-2 (15-21, 4-21) against Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah and Fredy Setiawan in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5. Rakesh Pandey lost 0-2 (15-21, 7-21) to Malaysia's Mohamad Faris Bin Ahmad Azri in Men's Singles SU5.