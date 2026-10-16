Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Suhas Wins Badminton Opener; India Trails In Blind Football

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: India's Schedule For Today!
Para Badminton
05:30 AM - Abu Hubaida - Men's Singles WH2
05:30 AM - Manisha Ramdass & Pramod Bhagat - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
05:35 AM - Thulasimathi & Nitesh - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
06:00 AM - Krishna Nagar & Nithya Sre - Mixed Doubles SH6
06:00 AM - Manasi Joshi & Ruthick - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
06:30 AM - Prem Kumar Ale - Men's Singles WH1
06:30 AM - Abhijeet Sakhuja - Men's Singles SL4
08:30 AM - Suhas Yathiraj - Men's Singles SL4
09:00 AM - Prem Kumar & Alphia James - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2
09:00 AM - Manasi Joshi - Women's Singles SL3
09:30 AM - Sivarajan Solaimalai - Men's Singles SH6
12:00 PM - Alphia James - Women's Singles WH2
12:00 PM - Abu Hubaida & Pallavi - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2
12:00 PM - Rakesh Pandey - Men's Singles SU5
12:30 PM - Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6
12:30 PM - Mandeep & Neeraj - Women's Singles SL3
12:45 PM - Hardik Makkar - Men's Singles SU5
01:00 PM - Sanjana Kumari - Women's Singles SL3
01:00 PM - Kanak Singh - Women's Singles SL3
02:00 PM - Sudharshan Muthusamy - Men's Singles SH6
02:00 PM - Vikram Kumar & Rakesh Pandey - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5
02:00 PM - Nitesh & Ruthick vs Suhas & Abhijeet - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5
TBA - Mandeep & Shantiya - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5
TBA - Abu Hubaida & Prem Kumar - Men's Doubles WH1-WH2
TBA - Krishna Nagar & Sivaranjan - Men's Singles SH6
TBA - Manasi Joshi & Thulasimithi - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5
Para Table Tennis
07:10 AM - Baby Sahana - Women's Singles Class 9
07:10 AM - Shubham Wadhwa - Men's Singles Class 3
07:10 AM - Bhavina Patel - Women's Singles Class 4-5
08:20 AM - Jehan Madan vs Sandeep Dangi - Men's Singles Class 1
Blind Football
09:00 AM - India - Men's Team
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins!
One more win! The day keeps getting better with one win after another. Sivarajan this time. He has beaten Cyrus 21-7, 21-6 to register his first win at the ongoing Asian Para Games. He is competing in the men's singles SH6 category.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins The First Game!
Sivarajan Solaimalai wins the first game 21-7 comfortably to take a 1-0 lead against John Cyrus Maclang in badminton men's singles SH6 category.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Alphia And Prem Take The Lead!
Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale have won the first game and taken a 1-0 lead in the badminton mixed doubles WH1-Wh2 category, against the Chinese pair.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik Loses The Second Game!
Hardik lost the second game after pocketing the first one, pushing the match into a deciding third game.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- South Korea Take Lead!
Yeongjun Jang has scored the first goal of the match, putting South Korea 1-0 ahead in the contest. India need to find an equaliser, before South Korea mounts more pressure.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis- Jehan Madan Wins!
Jehan Madan faced Sandeep Dangi in an all Indian battle. Jehan Madan won the match with a 3-1 victory outplaying Sandeep Dangi.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- India Vs South Korea| IND 0-0 KOR!
Action is currently live at the Nagoya City Tsuruma Park Multipurpose Ground (Terraspo Tsuruma) as India locks horns with the Republic of Korea in the Men's Preliminary Round Game 2. Both sides are battling for early control on the pitch, with the score locked at 0-0.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik In Action Soon!
Hardik Makkar gears up for his match, which is about to start in a few minutes, against South Korea's Jeongsoo Lee in the men's singles SU5 category.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Wins!
Suhas opens his campaign with a comfortable win of 21-8, 21-11 over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar. With this win, India's great day at the Para Games continues.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Takes The First Game!
Suhas Lalinakere wins the first game 21-8 against Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in men's singles SL4 badminton.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis Results!
Bhavina Patel opened her campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Ahad Alrasheedi in Women's Singles Class 4-5 Group A.
Baby Sahana Ravi delivered a strong performance to sweep Vietnam's Thi Hoa Phuong Nguyen 3-0 in Women's Singles Class 9 Group B.
Shubham Wadhwa claimed a solid 3-0 win against Nepal's Keshav Thapa in Men's Singles Class 3 Group D.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton Results!
Prem Kumar Ale staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the first game to defeat Indonesia's Agung Widodo 2-1 (18-21, 21-15, 21-16) in a Men's Singles WH1 Group A match.
Abhijeet Sakhuja secured a 2-1 (21-17, 21-12) victory against Chinese Taipei's Yeh En-chuan in Men's Singles SL4.
Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat triumphed 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 21-16) over China's Xiong Lichuan and Li Tongtong in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5.
Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar earned a dominant straight-game win (21-9, 21-7) against Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul.
Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan cruised past Malaysia's Nurzammiezatul B. Mohamad and Muhammad Amin Bin Azmi 2-0 (21-7, 21-7) in Mixed Doubles SH6.
Abu Hubaida faced a 0-2 (11-21, 9-21) defeat against China's Mai Jianpeng in Men's Singles WH1.
Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi went down 0-2 (15-21, 4-21) against Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah and Fredy Setiawan in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5.
Rakesh Pandey lost 0-2 (15-21, 7-21) to Malaysia's Mohamad Faris Bin Ahmad Azri in Men's Singles SU5.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Greetings!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026 as India start their campaign before the official opening ceremony. Stay tuned for all the updates.