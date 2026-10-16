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Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Suhas Wins Badminton Opener; India Trails In Blind Football

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Asian Para Games Live Updates (October 16): Catch all the latest scores, medal tallies, and real-time updates from the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games right here.

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Asian Para Games 2026 Live Blog October 16
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj Settles For Silver In Badminton AT Tokyo 2020 Paralympics | Photo: FILE
Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 16): Join us for live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026 as the action continues on an exciting 16 October. India’s top para-athletes are all geared up to dazzle the arena competing in high-stake disciplines like para-badminton, para-table tennis and blind football. Today's action kicks-off at 05:30 AM with marquee badminton group stage fixtures, and continues through a packed afternoon. Stay tuned for live scores, updates and key milestones as our athletes chase glory!
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: India's Schedule For Today!

Para Badminton

  • 05:30 AM - Abu Hubaida - Men's Singles WH2

  • 05:30 AM - Manisha Ramdass & Pramod Bhagat - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

  • 05:35 AM - Thulasimathi & Nitesh - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

  • 06:00 AM - Krishna Nagar & Nithya Sre - Mixed Doubles SH6

  • 06:00 AM - Manasi Joshi & Ruthick - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

  • 06:30 AM - Prem Kumar Ale - Men's Singles WH1

  • 06:30 AM - Abhijeet Sakhuja - Men's Singles SL4

  • 08:30 AM - Suhas Yathiraj - Men's Singles SL4

  • 09:00 AM - Prem Kumar & Alphia James - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2

  • 09:00 AM - Manasi Joshi - Women's Singles SL3

  • 09:30 AM - Sivarajan Solaimalai - Men's Singles SH6

  • 12:00 PM - Alphia James - Women's Singles WH2

  • 12:00 PM - Abu Hubaida & Pallavi - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2

  • 12:00 PM - Rakesh Pandey - Men's Singles SU5

  • 12:30 PM - Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6

  • 12:30 PM - Mandeep & Neeraj - Women's Singles SL3

  • 12:45 PM - Hardik Makkar - Men's Singles SU5

  • 01:00 PM - Sanjana Kumari - Women's Singles SL3

  • 01:00 PM - Kanak Singh - Women's Singles SL3

  • 02:00 PM - Sudharshan Muthusamy - Men's Singles SH6

  • 02:00 PM - Vikram Kumar & Rakesh Pandey - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5

  • 02:00 PM - Nitesh & Ruthick vs Suhas & Abhijeet - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5

  • TBA - Mandeep & Shantiya - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5

  • TBA - Abu Hubaida & Prem Kumar - Men's Doubles WH1-WH2

  • TBA - Krishna Nagar & Sivaranjan - Men's Singles SH6

  • TBA - Manasi Joshi & Thulasimithi - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5

Para Table Tennis

  • 07:10 AM - Baby Sahana - Women's Singles Class 9

  • 07:10 AM - Shubham Wadhwa - Men's Singles Class 3

  • 07:10 AM - Bhavina Patel - Women's Singles Class 4-5

  • 08:20 AM - Jehan Madan vs Sandeep Dangi - Men's Singles Class 1

Blind Football

  • 09:00 AM - India - Men's Team

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins!

One more win! The day keeps getting better with one win after another. Sivarajan this time. He has beaten Cyrus 21-7, 21-6 to register his first win at the ongoing Asian Para Games. He is competing in the men's singles SH6 category.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Sivarajan Wins The First Game!

Sivarajan Solaimalai wins the first game 21-7 comfortably to take a 1-0 lead against John Cyrus Maclang in badminton men's singles SH6 category.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Alphia And Prem Take The Lead!

Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale have won the first game and taken a 1-0 lead in the badminton mixed doubles WH1-Wh2 category, against the Chinese pair.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik Loses The Second Game!

Hardik lost the second game after pocketing the first one, pushing the match into a deciding third game.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- South Korea Take Lead!

Yeongjun Jang has scored the first goal of the match, putting South Korea 1-0 ahead in the contest. India need to find an equaliser, before South Korea mounts more pressure.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis- Jehan Madan Wins!

Jehan Madan faced Sandeep Dangi in an all Indian battle. Jehan Madan won the match with a 3-1 victory outplaying Sandeep Dangi.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- India Vs South Korea| IND 0-0 KOR!

Action is currently live at the Nagoya City Tsuruma Park Multipurpose Ground (Terraspo Tsuruma) as India locks horns with the Republic of Korea in the Men's Preliminary Round Game 2. Both sides are battling for early control on the pitch, with the score locked at 0-0.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Hardik In Action Soon!

Hardik Makkar gears up for his match, which is about to start in a few minutes, against South Korea's Jeongsoo Lee in the men's singles SU5 category.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Wins!

Suhas opens his campaign with a comfortable win of 21-8, 21-11 over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar. With this win, India's great day at the Para Games continues.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton- Suhas Takes The First Game!

Suhas Lalinakere wins the first game 21-8 against Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in men's singles SL4 badminton.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis Results!

Bhavina Patel opened her campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Ahad Alrasheedi in Women's Singles Class 4-5 Group A.

Baby Sahana Ravi delivered a strong performance to sweep Vietnam's Thi Hoa Phuong Nguyen 3-0 in Women's Singles Class 9 Group B.

Shubham Wadhwa claimed a solid 3-0 win against Nepal's Keshav Thapa in Men's Singles Class 3 Group D.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton Results!

Prem Kumar Ale staged a brilliant comeback after dropping the first game to defeat Indonesia's Agung Widodo 2-1 (18-21, 21-15, 21-16) in a Men's Singles WH1 Group A match.

Abhijeet Sakhuja secured a 2-1 (21-17, 21-12) victory against Chinese Taipei's Yeh En-chuan in Men's Singles SL4.

Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat triumphed 2-1 (16-21, 21-19, 21-16) over China's Xiong Lichuan and Li Tongtong in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5.

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar earned a dominant straight-game win (21-9, 21-7) against Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Chanida Srinavakul.

Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan cruised past Malaysia's Nurzammiezatul B. Mohamad and Muhammad Amin Bin Azmi 2-0 (21-7, 21-7) in Mixed Doubles SH6.

Abu Hubaida faced a 0-2 (11-21, 9-21) defeat against China's Mai Jianpeng in Men's Singles WH1.

Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi went down 0-2 (15-21, 4-21) against Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah and Fredy Setiawan in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5.

Rakesh Pandey lost 0-2 (15-21, 7-21) to Malaysia's Mohamad Faris Bin Ahmad Azri in Men's Singles SU5.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Greetings!

Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026 as India start their campaign before the official opening ceremony. Stay tuned for all the updates.

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