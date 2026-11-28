WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died aged 38 due to medical complications.
WWE announced his death on Friday, paying tribute to him as a devoted family man and beloved colleague.
Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel on November 6 against Oba Femi.
Jermaine Haley, known as the WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications. He was 38. World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Friday, but did not provide details.
“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the company said.
“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans.”
Reed made his final appearance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he interfered in the World Tag Team Championship bout involving champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory and challengers Penta and Je’Von Evans. As he attempted to help the champions retain their titles, Oba Femi intervened and sent Reed crashing through a table.
Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019.