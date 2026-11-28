Rohit Sharma reveals he was initially reluctant to return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027
The five-time IPL-winning skipper admits MI fell short in their cricketing approach and execution
Rohit urges players to enjoy the game and appeals to fans for their support
Rohit Sharma is set for another leadership stint with Mumbai Indians after being reappointed as captain for IPL 2027. However, returning to the role after three seasons away was not an immediate decision for the five-time IPL-winning skipper.
In a candid interview with Jatin Sapru, Rohit revealed that he initially had reservations about taking up the responsibility again, especially after everything the franchise had experienced in recent years.
The former MI captain also opened up about the team's shortcomings, his approach towards the upcoming campaign and why enjoying cricket should matter more than constantly thinking about winning the trophy.
Rohit Sharma Was Initially Not Ready for MI Captaincy Return
Reflecting on the conversations surrounding his return, Rohit admitted that he needed time to consider the offer before accepting it.
“My honest thought initially was that I’m not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened,” Rohit said.
The Indian batter also acknowledged that Mumbai Indians had fallen short in several aspects of their cricket over the previous campaigns. Despite not being captain during that period, he considers himself an integral part of the franchise and wants to help restore its standards.
“I just felt that we fell short in a lot of ways with our cricketing skills, with how we were approaching the game and all that. At the end of the day, I am part of the team. And it’s my team. I can’t see this team being like this,” he added.
Rohit Sharma Wants MI Players to Enjoy IPL 2027
With Mumbai Indians preparing for their 20th IPL season, Rohit wants the squad to approach the competition without becoming obsessed with the ultimate prize.
“The one thing I’m going to practise is not talking about the trophy at all. Forget about the trophy. First, enjoy it,” he said.
He further explained that pressure is an unavoidable part of professional cricket and players should not waste their energy worrying about it.
“Pressure is there. Pressure is not going anywhere. So why waste your time thinking about that? First things first. When we, as a team, get on the bus and enter the ground, let’s all try and have fun.”
Rohit Makes Special Appeal to Mumbai Indians Fans
Rohit also had a heartfelt message for the Mumbai Indians supporters, popularly known as the Paltan, asking them to stand behind the team during its rebuilding phase.
“Support us, yaar. This is the time we need you all the most.”
Having guided Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, Rohit will now attempt to bring the franchise back to the top after its recent struggles.