Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027
Suryakumar Yadav welcomes Rohit's appointment with a special social media message
Rohit previously guided MI to five IPL titles during his captaincy stint
Mumbai Indians have made a major leadership change ahead of IPL 2027, bringing back Rohit Sharma as captain for their landmark 20th season. The five-time champions confirmed the appointment on November 27 after Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings in a trade involving Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh.
Rohit's return has generated considerable excitement among MI supporters, given his remarkable record as captain. He previously led the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Now, after three seasons away from the leadership role, the veteran batter is set to take charge once again.
Suryakumar Yadav's Special Message for Rohit Sharma
Among the first players to react to the announcement was Suryakumar Yadav, who shared a special message for his former captain on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Indian batter shared a photograph celebrating Rohit's appointment and referred to him as his "Leader. Brother. Mentor." He also added an enthusiastic message for Mumbai Indians supporters, writing, "Paltaan kursi ke peti baandh lo!"
The comment quickly caught the attention of fans, who interpreted it as a sign of the excitement within the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the upcoming season.
Suryakumar and Rohit share a long association at the franchise, having played together during several successful campaigns. Rohit's return to captaincy means SKY will once again have the opportunity to work under a leader with whom he shares a strong professional relationship.
Rohit Sharma Begins Second Captaincy Stint at Mumbai Indians
Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and took over the captaincy midway through the 2013 season. Under his leadership, the franchise transformed into one of the most successful teams in IPL history, winning five championships.
He was replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024, bringing his decade-long captaincy stint to an end.
With Hardik now moving to Punjab Kings, Mumbai have turned to their most successful captain to lead the team into IPL 2027. Rohit will be expected to restore the franchise's winning momentum as they look to end their title drought, which dates back to 2020.
For Suryakumar and the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad, the upcoming season will mark the beginning of another chapter under Rohit's leadership.